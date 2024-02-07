“What a disgusting leader” - Fans react as video of Lionel Messi laughing at Inter Miami star’s penalty miss goes viral 

Fans have reacted to a video of Lionel Messi laughing after his Inter Miami teammate Robert Taylor missed a penalty.

The incident happened in the goalless draw with Vissel Kobe in Tokyo on Wednesday (February 7). Messi came on late but couldn't make an impact as the game, albeit a friendly, went to penalties, where the visitors came up short.

Tata Martino's side lost 4-3, with Messi captured laughing with his teammates after midfielder Taylor missed a penalty in the ensuing shootout. Fans, failing to consider the relaxed environment of a friendly, lambasted the Argentinian for his lack of leadership.

"Lionel Messi, Captain of Inter Miami laughing at his teammate missing a penalty. What a disgusting leader," tweeted one.

Another seemingly went a bit too far, tweeting:

"His contract should be terminated ASAP. Ridiculous"

There were also comparisons with Ronaldo and Messi's long winless streak with the Herons, including the ongoing friendlies. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Coming off a 4-1 win over Hong Kong XI three days earlier, Messi and Co. endured their fourth loss in six games as their disappointing pre-season continues.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

After winning only one of their five overseas friendlies, Lionel Messi and Co. return home to wind up their pre-season against Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys in Miami on February 15.

Messi has scored only once during this period, in the 4-3 loss to Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal in Riyadh on January 29. Due to injury, he only came on for the final few minutes of the landslide 6-0 loss to Al-Nassr three days later.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner didn't feature in the 4-1 win in Hong Kong over Hong Kong XI on February 4 before coming on for a few minutes in the shootout loss to Vissel Kobe.

The game saw midfielder Sergio Busquets leave the action after 25 minutes, which comes as a blow to Inter Miami ahead of their MLS opener against Real Salt Lake at home on February 21.