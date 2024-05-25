“What is he doing?”, “Not even on the bench?” - Manchester United fans frustrated as Ten Hag excludes 2 players from FA Cup final line-up

Manchester United fans online have been left exasperated after Erik ten Hag excluded Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund from the starting XI to face Manchester City. The two Premier League titans will clash in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium later today (Saturday, May 25).

Ten Hag will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last year's showdown where Manchester City secured the FA Cup with a 2-1 win. The Red Devils have been poor this season, finishing in eighth place with just 60 points - their lowest placement in PL history.

Andre Onana starts in goal for Manchester United, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Diogo Dalot making up the defense. The midfield consists of Sofyan Amrabat, Kobbie Mainoo, and Scott McTominay while Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho start up front to complete the starting XI.

Manchester United fans have been left frustrated with Hojlund and Casemiro's exclusion. While the latter has been far from his best this season, the Brazilian's experience would have been invaluable - given his success at Real Madrid. In addition, Casemiro has also failed to make the bench.

In contrast, fans were also unhappy with Rashford being selected over Hojlund. The England international has failed to pose much of a threat this season, scoring just eight goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.

One fan posted:

"Why is Hojlund not starting? What is Ten Hag doing?"

Another fan wrote:

"Casemiro not even on the bench?"

Some more fan reactions can be viewed below:

"How do you drop Hojlund for Rashford," pondered one fan.

"WHY IS RASMUS ON THE BENCH," exclaimed another.

"Amad and Højlund should've started...this man has given us out yesoo," stated one fan

"No Casemiro?? Man was really solid last 2 games in a row," another added.

"Casemiro should be starting over either McTominay or Amrabat but it is what it is now," wrote one fan.

"Casemiro not even on the bench? Damn," chimed in a fan.

What happened the last time Manchester United faced Manchester City in the FA Cup?

Manchester United face Pep Guardiola's formidable Manchester City in the FA Cup final, in what is rumored to be Ten Hag's last match in charge. Let's take a look at what took place in last season's FA Cup final.

Ilkay Gundogan gave the Cityzens the perfect start, breaking the deadlock in the first minute. However, Bruno Fernandes leveled the scores with a penalty in the 33rd minute. Gundogan completed his brace shortly after half-time (51') to give City a deserved 2-1 win.

Guardiola's men went on to complete a historic treble, bagging the UEFA Champions League and Premier League title. They will be the firm favorites against Manchester United later today as well, having beaten them in both league games this season (3-0 away and 3-1 at home).