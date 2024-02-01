"What are you doing?" - Pundit livid with Chelsea star Conor Gallagher for role in 4-1 Liverpool defeat

Pundit Jason Cundy was livid with Conor Gallagher for a poor moment in Chelsea's 4-1 defeat against Liverpool on Wednesday (January 31).

The Blues' trip to Anfield got off to a bad start, with Diogo Jota scoring within the first quarter (23') and Conor Bradley's strike (39') putting them 2-0 down.

The visitors created close to nothing in the first half, and with chances hard to come by, Gallagher couldn't make the most of a good situation before the break. After the ball got seemingly stuck under his feet, he was unable to find an unmarked teammate near the edge of the box.

Following this wasted opportunity to half the deficit, Cundy said on Chelsea’s 5th Stand App (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“What are you doing?! The pass has got to go out to Sterling!”

“We’ve drawn them in. They’ve had to come narrow. I don’t know what Conor is thinking. That decision-making at No 10 role is absolutely key. He’s got to play that ball out to Sterling.”

Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez started in defensive midfield roles, while Gallagher was given license to venture forwards. However, he was substituted at the interval following a poor display.

The England international has played 21 league matches this campaign and produced four assists. However, on the night, he failed to record any key passes and did not register a single attempt on goal.

Following the break, Dominik Szoboszlai (65') and Luis Díaz (79') added to Liverpool's tally, while Christopher Nkunku scored the Blues' only goal (71').

Mauricio Pochettino reacts to Chelsea's 4-1 loss at Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino seemingly admitted that Liverpool were better than the Blues in key areas during their 4-1 defeat in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Reds kept 51% possession and recorded 28 attempts compared to the Blues' four. From those shots, 13 tested the visitors' goalkeeper, while the west Londoners managed just three attempts on target.

Speaking after the game, Pochettino said (via Football London):

"They were more at it than us. It was difficult for us to connect and play. We lost the ball so easy. When we say they compete better, they were better than us in the areas."

Chelsea are now 10th in the standings, 12 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Liverpool have restored their five-point advantage to Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.