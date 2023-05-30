“What has been done to him lately is incredibly violent” – TV star accuses Portugal of mistreating Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Television personality Zulmira Ferreira has opined that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are being mistreated by people in Portugal.

Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Rodriguez since they met each other in Madrid in 2016. The couple has five children together, with the sales assistant-turned-model being the biological mother to two of them.

Despite Ronaldo and Rodriguez appearing to be living happily together, there have recently been reports about a rift between the two. Portuguese TV show host Leo Caeiro recently last month that it's likely the pair could break up.

There has since been a lot of talk about Rodriguez's behavior annoying the Portuguese icon. It was reported that Ronaldo believes the influencer is less and less interested in him and their children.

However, Ferreira reckons speculation about Ronaldo and Rodriguez being on the verge of breakup is false. The TV personality pointed out that the former is going through a tough phase in his career and added that the stress is affecting his personal life.

"Professionally he (Cristiano Ronaldo) is not well," Ferreira said on Portuguese television channel SIC Caras (via Hiper FM). "Cristiano, above all, is focused on his career, on wanting to be the best and you can see that, in recent times, since he left Manchester (United), things have not gone well. So, I mean, everything has gone wrong for him, and this, for Cristiano, is horrible, and, of course, it affects the family relationship."

Ferreira added that Rodriguez would not want to come to the house Ronaldo is building in Portugal due to how people are treating the couple.

"I don't think Gio (Georgina Rodriguez) will want to come here (Portugal), I wouldn't come either," Ferreira added. "I loved Portugal and the Portuguese, really.

"Cristiano is very mistreated. Georgina is very mistreated. What has been done to him lately is incredibly violent for a man who has given so much to this country and has elevated this country around the world."

This is not the first time Ferreira has come to Ronaldo and Rodriguez's defense. She also extended her support to the couple last month, saying that differences are common in relationships.

Georgina Rodriguez responded to rumors about rift with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez has not addressed speculation about a rift with Cristiano Ronaldo publicly yet. However, she seemingly put those reports to bed with a cryptic message in an Instagram story last month.

The model appeared to lash out at people spreading gossip about her relationship.

"The envious invents the rumor. The gossiper spreads it."

Cristiano Ronaldo also took to social media to rubbish claims that he's no longer on good terms with Georgina Rodriguez. The Al-Nassr superstar shared an image of the couple kissing during a date. The pair's social media activity poured cold water on speculation about their relationship.

Georgina Rodriguez recently arrived in France for the Cannes film festival in a purple mini-dress. Ronaldo was among those who were left in awe as the forward reacted with three heart emojis. Contrary to claims, the pair appear to be happy together.

