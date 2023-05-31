“What drugs did they give?” – Fans delighted as Mourinho surprises everyone by naming Roma star in line-up for Europa League final

AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho has started Argentine forward Paulo Dybala for their Europa League final against Sevilla on Wednesday, May 31, which has pleasantly surprised fans on Twitter.

After winning the Europe Conference League in 2022, the Giallorossi are looking for a second consecutive European title. But they face a stern challenge from serial Europa League champions, Sevilla, who are in their seventh final in the competition.

Dybala was a doubt for the clash as he'd been nursing an ankle injury lately and had even missed their last three Serie A matches. Reports suggested that he has recovered in time for the final, but speculations were rife that he might start from the bench.

Mourinho was even asked about the player's participation in tonight's final during a press conference on Tuesday, to which he said Dybala could only play for 20 or 30 minutes.

However, the Portuguese manager surprised everyone by starting him and fans absolutely lost their mind. One fan wrote on Twitter that this was "absolutely vintage behavior" from Mourinho, while another one asked "what drugs" were given to Dybala for him to recover so quickly.

Dybala's presence has been a huge boost for AS Roma this season

Paulo Dybala joined AS Roma from Juventus last year and has been a key player for them in the ongoing season. With 16 goals in all competitions, the Argentine forward is their top-scorer. His tally includes 11 goals in Serie A, which is also more than anyone in the squad.

Dybala has also made eight assists, demonstrating his creative skill besides a keen eye for goal. His addition has added a new dimension to Roma's attack.

To further gauge his impact on the squad, Roma's average points per league game drops from 1.79 with him to 1.30 without him. He's been no slouch in the Europa League either, contributing five goals (four goals and one assist) in 10 games. Three of the goal contributions have come in the knockout stages, including a late equalizer against Feyenoord in the quarter-final second-leg.

Dybala's return to the XI will provide a huge boost to Roma's chances.

