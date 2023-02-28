What did Erik ten Hag tell Antony after Carabao Cup win? Manchester United forward reveals conversation with coach

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag told forward Antony that there's more to come following their Carabao Cup triumph.

The Red Devils lifted the domestic cup on Sunday (February 26) following a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the final at Wembley. Casemiro opened the scoring for Ten Hag's side in the 33rd minute before Marcus Rashford added a second via a deflection six minutes later.

Manchester United kept the Magpies at arm's length with some solid defending in the second half to secure their first trophy of the Ten Hag era. It was also the club's first piece of silverware in six years since winning the UEFA Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

United's players were seen celebrating the victory both on the pitch and the dressing room. However, Antony has now revealed that they are also already shifting their focus to what lies ahead. The forward notably played two seasons under Ten Hag at AFC Ajax, winning two Eredivisie titles and the Dutch Cup.

Speaking to the Red Devils' website, the Brazilian outlined his conversation with Ten Hag after the win (as quoted by United in Focus):

“Erik is essential. His energy, confidence, intelligence and strategy are incredible. Everything he tells us before the match do, happens on the pitch, so he’s part of this. It’s my third trophy alongside him; we hugged after the match, and he said there’s more to come. We have the same mentality.”

Antony also provided some insight on how Ten Hag is instilling a trophy-winning mentality in the United dressing room:

“I’m not one to be happy with little. I want trophies and everything, and there are a lot of players that also think like that. This mentality is spreading within the squad, and everyone is rowing the boat towards the same direction.”

Manchester United are in the running for at least two more trophies this season. The Red Devils are in the fifth round of the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

They also have an outside chance of winning the Premier League. United are third in the standings, eight points behind leaders Arsenal, with 14 games remaining.

Manchester United return to action against West Ham after Carabao Cup win

Manchester United's first game since their Carabao Cup win will be against West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday (March 1) at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's side, unbeaten in their last 21 games across competitions, will start as the favourites. The Hammers have struggled mightily this season, occupying 16th spot in the Premier League, just two points outside the relegation zone.

David Moyes' team, though, are coming off a 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest in their last outing. Manchester United and West Ham met in the league earlier this season. The Red Devils won that game 1-0 at Old Trafford in October last year, courtesy of Marcus Rashford's 38th-minute strike.

