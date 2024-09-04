"What has he even done?", "Deserved" - Fans react as Chelsea star nominated for 2024 Ballon d'Or award

Chelsea's star player Cole Palmer has been announced as one of the nominees for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award. Social media was abuzz with the news after the announcement was made.
The shortlist for the Ballon d'Or award, given to the best player of the previous season, was announced earlier today (Wednesday, September 4). Chelsea's Cole Palmer is part of the 30-man shortlist for the award.
There were mixed reactions from fans to the news, with some claiming it is a deserved nomination while others questioned his achievements.
"Going trophyless finishing 8th. What has he even done?" questioned a user.
Another user, however, showed their support for Palmer with a snowflake emoticon to highlight his nickname, Cold Palmer.
"Deserved," read the post.
Some fans were surprised by the Chelsea star's selection in the 30-man shortlist.
"For what," asked a Manchester United supporter.
"What this fraud is doing here??," quipped another user.
Chelsea fans, however, rallied behind the forward, claiming that it is a much-deserved nomination.
"Beautiful!!!!! Well deserved," a supporter posted.
"This means more than anything," shared a delighted Blues fan.
Although the Blues finished eighth in the league and ended the season trophyless, Palmer was a shining light for them. He scored 25 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for the Blues while providing a further 15 assists.
"Chelsea's Cole Palmer can win the Ballon d'Or" - Emmanuel Petit
Former World Cup winning midfielder Emmanuel Petit threw his weight behind Cole Palmer in the race for the prestigious individual award.
Speaking ahead of the 2024 Euros to BoyleSpors, Petit said that Palmer can become the first Chelsea player to win the award.
"I think Cole Palmer can win the Ballon d’Or, but he must play on the winning team. He could even win the Ballon d’Or in 2024 if he smashes the Euros, but he’s up against Foden who is the main contender," he said.
England ended up losing to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, which could harm the Blues forward's chances of being named the best player in the world.
Here is the final 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d'Or:
- Antonio Rudiger - Real Madrid
- Kylian Mbappe - Real Madrid
- Lautaro Martinez - Inter
- Ademola Lookman - Atalanta
- Alejandro Grimaldo - Bayer Leverkusen
- Dani Carvajal - Real Madrid
- William Saliba - Arsenal
- Lamine Yamal - Barcelona
- Bukayo Saka - Arsenal
- Hakan Calhanoglu - Inter
- Rodri - Man City
- Declan Rice- Arsenal
- Harry Kane - Bayern Munich
- Cole Palmer - Chelsea
- Vitinha - PSG
- Vinicius Jr - Real Madrid
- Martin Odegaard - Arsenal
- Dani Olmo - Barcelona
- Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen
- Mats Hummels - Roma
- Erling Haaland - Man City
- Nicolas Williams - Athletic Bilbao
- Granit Xhaka - Bayer Leverkusen
- Artem Dovbik - Roma
- Toni Kroos - Real Madrid
- Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid
- Phil Foden - Man City
- Ruben Dias - Man City
- Federico Valverde - Real Madrid
- Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa
The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner will be announced on Monday, October 28, in France.