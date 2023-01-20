“What an evening” - Amitabh Bachchan reacts to ‘incredible’ opportunity of being chief guest for Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi showdown

The legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was in awe of the opportunity to witness a historic showdown between the two modern greats, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, in a friendly match on Thursday, 19 January.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi embracing before a match for what might be the last time.



Who's cutting onions? 🥹



(via benblack/Instagram) Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi embracing before a match for what might be the last time.Who's cutting onions? 🥹(via benblack/Instagram) https://t.co/cLHlKXFXar

The match between Riyadh All-Star Eleven and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also featured stars such as Sergio Ramos, Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe and Keylor Navas. It was a highly anticipated showdown between the two footballing greats.

Expressing his emotions on the epic showdown on Thursday, featuring arguably two of the most prominent footballing figures in the world right now, the legendary Bollywood actor said via Twitter:

" What an evening ..Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons ..Incredible !!!''

Amitabh Bachchan @SrBachchan

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons ..

Incredible !!!



#football #Ronaldo #Messi #AlNassr #SaudiArabia T 4533 - "An evening in Riyadh .. " what an evening ..Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons ..Incredible !!! T 4533 - "An evening in Riyadh .. " what an evening .. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons .. Incredible !!!#football #Ronaldo #Messi #AlNassr #SaudiArabia https://t.co/fXlaw9meeV

The match was thrilling, with fans on the edge of their seats. The game got off to a fast start, with Messi scoring an early goal in the third minute of the match. However, Ronaldo quickly responded with a first-half brace, converting one penalty and scoring the second on a rebound after his header hit the far corner goal post.

Despite Ronaldo's first-half efforts, however, Messi and his PSG teammates secured a 5-4 victory over Ronaldo's side, despite going a man down in the first half of the game. The game showcased Ronaldo and Messi's incredible talent and skill, as well as the other star players who participated in the match.

However, with both legendary figures entering the last leg of their professional careers and with age catching up fast, the recent clash was probably the last time that fans across the world witnessed them together on the same pitch.

Ronaldo joined Saudi-based club Al Nassar on a staggering £200 million deal after his Manchester United exit, confirming his departure from Europe and making the possibility of another such meeting in a competitive match even bleaker.

Justin @Justin12393LEE @brfootball 2023 and Ronaldo and Messi score in the same game,the comparisons are gone. It’s a new era of football,time is running out for both. Just sit back and enjoy the both of them.I was guilty of the battle of the fanbases but as you grow you appreciate the quality of both. Exceptional @brfootball 2023 and Ronaldo and Messi score in the same game,the comparisons are gone. It’s a new era of football,time is running out for both. Just sit back and enjoy the both of them.I was guilty of the battle of the fanbases but as you grow you appreciate the quality of both. Exceptional https://t.co/MZGtoH5dxR

''You can't name one without naming another'' - Fans get emotional after witnessing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi go head-to-head for probably the last time

Football fans worldwide were emotional after witnessing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face off in a friendly game in Saudi Arabia on 19 January.

The match was likely the last time the two footballing greats played against each other, and it was a thrilling encounter with fans on the edge of their seats.

Fans took to social media to express their emotions, with many saying the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the same era was ''written in the stars,'' claiming that ''one cannot be named without naming the other.''

Shikhar @theycallmeSaini

🤝 @ESPNFC Their lives are intertwined forever, it was written in the stars million years ago. You can't name one without naming another. It's a match made in heaven. I'm sure Cristiano congratulated him for the world cup and Leo wished him good luck for the next chapter. @ESPNFC Their lives are intertwined forever, it was written in the stars million years ago. You can't name one without naming another. It's a match made in heaven. I'm sure Cristiano congratulated him for the world cup and Leo wished him good luck for the next chapter. 🐐🤝🐐

Some even called it the end of an era for football as the two players who have dominated the sport for over a decade have entered the twilight of their careers.

The Football Arena @thefootyarena • Both have won Ballon d'Or multiple times

• Both have scored +50 goals in multiple seasons

• Both have won the UCL multiple times

• Both have won trophies with their nation

• Both have delivered unforgettable football moments



The Messi x Ronaldo era will never be repeated • Both have won Ballon d'Or multiple times• Both have scored +50 goals in multiple seasons• Both have won the UCL multiple times• Both have won trophies with their nation• Both have delivered unforgettable football momentsThe Messi x Ronaldo era will never be repeated https://t.co/C4uVRv7mK7

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes