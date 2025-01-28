"What are they doing every day?" - Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to sign Chelsea and Arsenal target

Former defender Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to sign Chelsea and Arsenal target Victor Osimhen on loan. He believes the Nigerian star would add quality to the squad and also help Rasmus Hojlund develop.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand claimed that Osimhen guaranteed goals and had the experience to help youngsters. He added that Hojlund and Zirkzee were unable to get to their best and thus the Red Devils needed a push, saying (via Metro):

"I’ve watched Hojlund closely the last two games… it just doesn’t add up. I’d be going to get Osimhen now if we can do it from a financial standpoint. Get him on loan now! Guarantees you someone who can get on the end of things, scores goals, experienced, done it at the top level. I just feel like because Hojlund was £70m-odd we’re expecting the finished article. Unfortunately [he’s not]. He’s a young striker but normally a striker of that age comes in and learns off someone. He’s got nobody to learn off.

"He’s looking at [Joshua] Zirkzee whose like him. They both need someone to learn what it takes to be a Manchester United No.9. What are they doing every day? What type of drills are they doing? In games, how are they adapting to each centre-half? All of these questions he’s got in his head, he’s got nobody sitting there going, 'this is what to do'. A big part of the recruitment now is buying young talented players but there needs to be an element of who are they going to learn from on the job."

Manchester United are reportedly open to selling both Hojlund and Zirkzee as they have not managed to meet their expectations. Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray and has scored 16 goals in 20 matches for them.

Victor Osimhen's release clause could let him join Manchester United this month - Reports

Victor Osimehn joined Galatasaray from Napoli in the summer after his reported failed move to Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The striker reportedly has a release clause in his contract that would allow him to leave in January.

The Manchester United target has a €90 million clause in his contract that will allow him to leave Napoli permanently, as per RAI Sport (via Yahoo Sport).

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly yet to make a move for Osimhen this month, while PSG are said to have ended their interest in the striker.

