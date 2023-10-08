"What more evidence do you need?" - Micah Richards believes Brighton player should have been sent off for foul in draw against Liverpool

Micah Richards reckons Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross should have received a red card for his foul on Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during their 2-2 draw on October 8.

The contentious moment arose in the first half when Gross was penalized for tugging Szoboszlai inside the penalty box. This prevented the Hungarian from potentially testing Seagulls' goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The on-field referee awarded Liverpool a penalty. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, however, did not see fit to send Gross off, determining that Szoboszlai wasn't clearly poised to score.

Disagreeing with the decision made by the on-field officials, Richards said on Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo):

"I think by the letter of the law, yes [it's a red card]. It’s a clear and obvious goal-scoring opportunity and he should have been sent off by the letter of the law. He’s just about to slide it into the net if he does not pull him. What more evidence do you need? If you look, he’s just going to slide it into the net!"

The incident led to Liverpool capitalizing on Gross's mistake, as the foul took place in the box. Mohamed Salah confidently dispatched the penalty, giving the Reds a 2-1 lead as they approached the break.

However, their advantage was short-lived. A meticulously executed set-piece from Lewis Dunk brought Brighton level in the 78th minute, ensuring both teams shared the spoils.

While the debate around Gross's foul will persist, both teams will be reflecting on their performances and looking ahead to their upcoming fixtures.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher draws parallels between Ryan Gravenberch and Premier League icon Patrick Vieira

Jamie Carragher has drawn an intriguing comparison between Liverpool's recent signing Ryan Gravenberch and Arsenal's legendary midfielder Patrick Vieira.

Vieira's name is often heralded as a benchmark for defensive midfielders, given his iconic status in Premier League history. He graced the Gunners with 401 appearances, netting 32 goals and setting up 45 more. His combination of physical presence, footballing intelligence, and technical prowess made him a pivotal figure in Arsenal's midfield.

On the other hand, Ryan Gravenberch has been making waves since his €40 million transfer to Liverpool from Bayern Munich this summer. He recently showcased his potential by netting his inaugural goal for the Reds in their 2-0 triumph over Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League.

Drawing parallels between the two midfielders, Carragher observed (via Daily Post):

“Just looking at him, he looks like a footballer—the size, the physique. He reminds me a little bit of Patrick Vieira, that way he glides through with the ball. You can see signs of that.”

While comparisons with legendary figures like Vieira place a certain level of expectation, they show the immense talent and capability the Dutch midfielder possesses. It will be captivating to watch Gravenberch's evolution in the Premier League and to see if he can carve out a legacy reminiscent of Vieira's.