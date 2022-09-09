"What he is doing is extraordinary" - Xavi says he wouldn't swap Barcelona superstar for anyone in world football 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has heaped praise on forward Robert Lewandowski, claiming that the Polish striker is doing 'extraordinary' things.

Lewandowski, 34, joined the Blaugrana earlier this summer from Bayern Munich for around €50 million (including add-ons). He has started his career at Camp Nou in prolific form, already scoring eight goals in five matches across all competitions.

The forward recently scored a hat-trick in Barcelona's 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen at the Camp Nou in their UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday, September 7.

Barcelona will next travel to face Cadiz in La Liga tomorrow (September 10). Ahead of the match, Xavi spoke about Lewandowski at a press conference, saying (via Mundo Deportivo):

"I wouldn't change Robert for anything in the world. Experience is a degree. He is very mature, and his way of being favors young people, his humility is contagious, he has won everything and that he arrives with this humility spreads to the rest. What he is doing is extraordinary."

Lewandowski had an illustrious career with Bayern Munich before moving to the Camp Nou this summer. He registered 344 goals and 72 assists in 375 matches for the Bavarians since joining from Borussia Dortmund.

The Polish striker won the Bundesliga every season when he was at Bayern and also won one Champions League trophy.

Lewandowski will now look to help Barcelona return to their glory days this season after an abysmal 2021-22 campaign. The Blaugrana finished a massive 13 points behind champions Real Madrid in La Liga last season and also failed to win any cup competition.

"I'm delighted with the team" - Xavi happy with Barcelona's squad depth

Despite their much-discussed financial issues, the Catalans were highly active in the summer transfer market.

The Blaugrana made seven new signings to strengthen their squad, spending around €153 million. Barca signed Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Frank Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso this summer.

Xavi is pleased with the squad he has at his disposal, as he said:

"It's a blessing to have to choose, we have a very broad squad, with guarantees, with doubled positions. Having minutes is expensive, is positive for the group. A blessed problem for me to have to manage this, I'm delighted with the team, the competition is very good for the group."

Barcelona were also able to extend Ousmane Dembele's contract by two years and the Frenchman has been excellent so far. Dembele has contributed one goal and four assists in five matches this season.

