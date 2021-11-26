"What the f**! we played s**" - Heated Cristiano Ronaldo outburst during Juventus' defeat against Porto last season revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo was rather upset during the game against Porto in the Champions League last season. He was playing for Juventus at the time and things got heated in the dressing room at half-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juan Cuadrado were seen having a rather unfriendly exchange in the dressing room during the half-time break in the match against Porto. It was recently televised in the Amazon documentary All or Nothing: Juventus.

After Porto went 1-0 ahead at the Allianz Stadium and 3-1 on aggregate, Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly displeased with the situation. He had a verbal confrontation with the rest of the team at half-time.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Porto knock Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out of the Champions League in the round of 16! 😱 @brfootball Porto knock Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out of the Champions League in the round of 16! 😱 @brfootball https://t.co/LhWnPqwNdO

Ronaldo: "We have to work harder. What the f***! We didn't play at all! Nothing!"

Cuadrado: "Don't worry."

Ronaldo: "We played s***, always!"

Cuadrado: "You must be an example for everyone"

Ronaldo: "I'm included too. We have to tell each other the truth, we played s***. This is a Champions League match, we need to have personality."

Former Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo then tried to calm things down in the dressing room:

"That's enough, let's go. That's enough, Cri. That's enough, Juan. We have to be calm and patient. We will continue in this spirit, but without arguing, with the posture of someone who wants to win."

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo's former club Juventus are in relegation after Ronaldo left and have had their worst start in history.



He was never the problem. Cristiano Ronaldo's former club Juventus are in relegation after Ronaldo left and have had their worst start in history.He was never the problem. https://t.co/ofvGbHbOpQ

Juventus will go on to lose the tie 3-2.

Cristiano Ronaldo left the Turin-based club the following summer after growing disillusioned with the club. The Portuguese maestro secured a return to Old Trafford after 12 years away from the Manchester outfit.

I think I maybe give him the edge now: Frank Lampard chooses Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi

Fulham v Chelsea - Premier League

Speaking to Gary Neville recently, Frank Lampard reversed his judgment on the Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi debate. Although the Blues legend has always favored the Argentine maestro, he has now picked the Portuguese star instead as the biggest player in football. Lampard said:

"You know what, I've always been a Messi man... and then I watched your debate with Carra (Jamie Carragher) recently. I actually think for what Ronaldo's output and actual numbers and goals in big finals, and semi-finals like we've seen. I think I maybe give him the edge now."

Last year, Lampard had picked Messi as the best, explaining:

"I'm gonna go Messi on this on pure, natural talent but what Ronaldo has done has been absolutely incredible."

