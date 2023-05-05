What financial blows could PSG suffer if Lionel Messi leaves club? Impact on TV rights, jersey sales and more explained

The possible departure of Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer could have several financial repercussions. These include a dip in international TV rights and a 10% drop in shirt sales, according to sports marketing experts consulted by EFE (via MARCA). However, they also note that there are some positive aspects, such as a reduced wage bill and an improved image for the club.

If Lionel Messi leaves, Ligue 1 could face a "downward renegotiation of international rights", impacting not only PSG but also other top clubs.

The current contract with Qatar's Bein Sports expires in 2024, and Ligue 1 currently earns just €80 million annually from sales outside France. This is quite low compared to the Premier League's €2 billion and could get even lower if the Argentine superstar opts for an exit.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Javier Mascherano believes PSG fans will regret their treatment of Lionel Messi Javier Mascherano believes PSG fans will regret their treatment of Lionel Messi 😬 https://t.co/2JDZXBSuYo

Virgile Caillet, a prominent sports marketing executive in France, agrees that these international rights may be influenced by Messi's decision (via MARCA):

"There may be an influence when it comes to renegotiating the international rights that end in 2024."

Similarly, Vincent Chaudel, another expert in the field, points out that negotiations would certainly differ with Messi leaving France:

"Let's say that in the next contract the international rights will progress because they are currently very low, but not so much if those two [Messi and Neymar] are not in France."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Ezequiel Lavezzi defending Lionel Messi, calling him an example and how he is humble, has respect and values. This coming during all of the PSG criticism around him lately. Ezequiel Lavezzi defending Lionel Messi, calling him an example and how he is humble, has respect and values. This coming during all of the PSG criticism around him lately. https://t.co/wroYMZK1cO

A decrease in PSG shirt sales is another potential outcome. Caillet and Chaudel estimate a possible 10% decline, although they note that such a reduction would not significantly impact the club's finances.

Messi has been instrumental in attracting at least eight new sponsorships and boosting PSG's shirt sales, which surpassed one million in 2022. On the positive side, Messi's departure could send a strong message about PSG's stance on disciplining its stars.

Caillet explains that this move could help improve the club's image, which has been criticized for being too lenient with high-profile players. Additionally, Messi's exit would reduce the wage bill, allowing the Parisians to get closer to the FFP rules.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier reveals the condition for Lionel Messi's return from suspension

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has outlined a prerequisite for Lionel Messi's return to the team following the star's two-week suspension. The suspension came after Messi took an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, and as a result, he will miss upcoming matches against Troyes and Ajacco.

Speaking to the press ahead of their weekend fixture, Galtier addressed the possibility of Lionel Messi's return. He emphasized that discussions involving the club and the player must take place first (via Daily Post):

Galtier stated:

"We will see when Leo returns, we will see what will happen, obviously, there will be discussions with the entire club, but also with Leo who is the first concerned."

PSG will travel to Troyes for their next Ligue 1 encounter on May 7. They are currently five points ahead of second-placed Marseille, with 33 games played in the league.

Poll : 0 votes