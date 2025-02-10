"What they did in football is just incredible" - William Gallas responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's most complete player comment with Lionel Messi context

Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender William Gallas has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo's recent comments and Lionel Messi comparison. Ronaldo recently claimed that he considers himself the most complete player of all time which Gallas has agreed to.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently told Spanish television show "El Chiringuito" in an interview, as quoted by Fox Sports:

"I'm talking about numbers. I think I'm the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it's me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I'm fast, I'm strong."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner added:

"One thing is taste — if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that — but saying Ronaldo isn't complete ... I'm the most complete. I haven't seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart."

William Gallas, who played 13 times against Ronaldo for club and country, has admitted that he also considers the Portugal international as the most complete player. The Frenchman has claimed that while Ronaldo sounds arrogant, he has done enough throughout his career to call himself so.

Gallas hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his immense dedication towards the game while highlighting Lionel Messi's natural flair and craft. He said, as quoted by Primecasino:

"After he called himself the most complete player in the game’s history, people will say, ‘He's an arrogant guy,’ but look what he did, he's just unbelievable. He still scores goals. At 40 years old, he still scores goals even in the national team. Okay, people are complaining, he plays in Saudi Arabia, but in the national team he still scores. You just have to give him credit and he has earned that credit."

Gallas added:

"I think he is the most complete player to play the game. Over the long term, yes, he’s the most complete footballer. I played against Messi, but he was not really in my area. I was not really marking him. I played, two or three times against him. Ronaldo, he was playing more in my area, I played a few times against him. I put those two players in the same spot, because what they did in football is just incredible."

While comparing Ronaldo to his eternal rival Lionel Messi, the former French defender said:

"They have different profiles. Some people go for Ronaldo, some for Messi. Cristiano, what he built, is something unbelievable. To have that winning mentality and working that hard every day, even now, that dedication. It should be applauded by everyone. The first at the training, the last to leave the training, all that. Messi had that God-given gift. What was difficult for Ronaldo was to stay at the top for so long, whereas for Messi, it was natural."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominated football for almost two decades while dividing the footballing world into two sections. They won as many as 13 Ballon d'Ors between them which is a testament to how brilliant they were for a very long time.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate claims the Portuguese is better than Lionel Messi

Sami Khedira, who played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Juventus, believes the Portugal international is better than Lionel Messi. The two superstars have had a long-standing rivalry between them for almost two decades, dividing the fans and pundits into two parts.

Khedira, however, has claimed that he leans towards his former teammate rather than Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. The former World Cup-winning midfielder with Germany told talkSPORT:

“From my point of view, it’s Cristiano. It’s not a disrespect against Messi because what he has achieved and is still doing, especially in the U.S. is amazing. But I know Cristiano; I played with him for seven years in Madrid and Juventus. I know him personally quite well, so I'm 100 per cent team Ronaldo, but with all due respect to Messi.”

Khedira played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid between 2010 and 2015 and for Juventus between 2018 and 2021. They won seven trophies together for Los Blancos and another five for the Old Lady.

