“What a footballer”, “Best player on the pitch” - Fans love what Liverpool superstar did in build-up to Diogo Jota’s goal 

Liverpool star Diogo Jota sent the away side into eruptions of ecstasy when he scored the equalizer against Manchester City, putting the Reds back into the game. However, Kopites were quick to notice a brilliant pass from former Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara.

Right before Jota's goal, Thiago slit the ball through the midfield to Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the English international marauding on the right flank. The full-back passed down to Mohamed Salah who saw his lofted ball into the box headed away by Almeyric Laporte.

Liverpool fans on Twitter cannot get enough of the brilliant pass, and here is a selection of the best tweets:

A poor clearance from the Cityzens saw Andrew Robertson pick up the ball just outside the area, with space to cross it into Trent Alexander-Arnold at the far post. The Reds fullback wasted no time cutting it back into the center where Jota was waiting unmarked. The Portuguese star finished the attack by placing the ball with his right foot under Ederson's outstretched arms.

The match ended with both sides having scored two apiece. The two clubs are currently the best in England, and the race for the Premier League title continues.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold picks up another assist

There is hardly a better key passer in the Premier League than the Reds' right-back. He has been sublime for Jurgen Klopp since he joined up in the first-team at Anfield, with the star garnering praise from legends of the game for his passing ability.

This season, the star has picked up 18 assists so far, which is his best ever record. He could hit 20 assists before the curtains of the campaign close, which would be a remarkable amount for a defender.

Trent has the qualities of a right midfielder, and even a central midfielder, thanks to his astonishing passing range and vision. His ability to find key passes on a consistent level has been key for the Reds this season, and the young star has arguably become the best right-back in the world.

