What Frank Lampard told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during Chelsea's draw against Manchester United

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was found sharing a conversation with Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the touchline as the teams battled to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the press after the game, Lampard confirmed that - like Sky Sports presenter Geoff Shreeves had speculated - he did mention to Solskjaer that neither team looks likely to win.

"I said that [neither team was going to win it]! It wasn't a classic was it? If I was at half five waiting for Man United against Chelsea as a neutral, for sure you want more."

However Lampard also stated that coming away with a draw from Old Trafford after their 4-0 league defeat there last season wasn't too bad a result for Chelsea.

"But if you're going to come here... we came here last year and, for me, we were the best team on the pitch for the first 60 minutes and lost 4-0.

"So when you look at where we want to go to and what football means, it means some of the things that we did today; it's a real base for us to work from and, as I say, the attacking play... we've scored a lot of goals this season already and that will come but today there were some good signs."

Manchester United and Chelsea emphasize defensive solidity over attacking flair

Neither team looked particularly free-flowing in attack as both Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set up to be defensively solid.

Manchester United did manage to squeeze out the better chances but Chelsea 'keeper Edouard Mendy proved hard to beat, thwarting two of Marcus Rashford's goal-bound efforts.

Chelsea, for their part, had a penalty shout turned down when Manchester United captain Harry Maguire wrapped his arms around Cesar Azpilicueta and brought him down in the penalty box while defending a corner.

Speaking after the game, Lampard claimed that VAR should have done a better job of examining the incident and that it should have been given as a penalty.

“I thought it was a clear penalty. I couldn’t see it at the time from where I was standing and those ones are hard calls for the referee. It’s why we brought VAR into the game, but VAR was very quick to dismiss it,” he said.