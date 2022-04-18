"What the fu** are you doing?" "Starting to drive me crazy" - Fans urge 'finished' PSG star to be dropped for his performance against Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are widely expected to see off Marseille's threat at the Parc des Princes, and so far, the Parsian giants are winning 2-1. While their attack has been sturdy, finding pockets of space within the Phocaeans' defense, the Parisians' defending, however, has been rather subpar.

Fans have already taken to Twitter to lash out at the Parisian giants for playing Gianluigi Donnarumma, with the goalkeeper dramatically flopping to hand Marseille a goal. He came off his line to punch away a corner, but his flailing arm did not reach the ball, and Duje Caleta-Car was on hand to poke it into the net.

Here is a selection of reactions from fans who are understandably upset at Donnarumma's poor showing on the night:

So❄️ @Faudratyfaire Donna ima qu’est ce ta foutu Donna ima qu’est ce ta foutu

jeffou 🇩🇿🇨🇵 @jeffou923 Hahahaha donna NTM T VRAIMENT NUL A CHIEZ RENDEZ NOUS NAVAS Hahahaha donna NTM T VRAIMENT NUL A CHIEZ RENDEZ NOUS NAVAS

J. 🚀 @Jvstee C’est quoi cette sortie de merde de Donna là ? C’est quoi cette sortie de merde de Donna là ?

Baobab 😹🤙 🇫🇷 @baobab_tv Gueye et Donna qu'est ce que vous cachez dans vos sourires ça va pas ou quoi Gueye et Donna qu'est ce que vous cachez dans vos sourires ça va pas ou quoi

Friks @Frlkz10 Donna est finito ptdr Donna est finito ptdr

Toutpar 🇸🇳 @toutpar93 Toujours Donnarumma dans les grand match pour faire des bêtises il faut laisser Navas je suis fatigué #PSGOM Toujours Donnarumma dans les grand match pour faire des bêtises il faut laisser Navas je suis fatigué #PSGOM

mx @MessiMX30ii Donnarumma has never been the same man. He might be done Donnarumma has never been the same man. He might be done

III @Semprista Is what’s happening to Donnarumma sad? Yes.



Am I sad? No. Is what’s happening to Donnarumma sad? Yes. Am I sad? No. https://t.co/5dtEjO31QP

Al - Ahange 🇧🇭 @itsnotanangel Gianluigi Donnarumma || season 21/22 best skills & highlights || The new Neuer? Gianluigi Donnarumma || season 21/22 best skills & highlights || The new Neuer? https://t.co/zXqZEPtD19

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Umtiti isn't even a keeper but is far better than Donnarumma. Umtiti isn't even a keeper but is far better than Donnarumma. 💀

𝙋𝙎𝙂𝙍𝙮𝙣 @YourLocalPSGfan We’re going to need to have a conversation about Donnarumma We’re going to need to have a conversation about Donnarumma

This was another fumble from the former Milan goalkeeper, coming after he gifted Karim Benzema a key goal in their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 tie against Real Madrid. The Parisians were eventually knocked out, partly due to Donnarumma conceding three goals against Benzema.

PSG are currently leading 2-1, thanks to an early goal from Neymar, as well as a penalty well taken by Kylian Mbappe. The Parisians have dominated proceedings, while consistently finding their chances chalked off for offside.

They are now well set to win the Ligue 1 title, having been kicked out of the Champions League, as well as other domestic tournaments. If they beat Marseille, the win would make it a 19-match unbeaten run at the Parc des Princes for the Qatar-backed outfit.

PSG reportedly set up 3 options to keep Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain are staring down the possibility of losing phenomenal French forward Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer this summer. The 23-year-old World Cup winner is viewed as an important part of their plans moving forward, and the club is believed to be trying its best to convince him to remain in Paris.

According to reports circulated by Le Parisien (via the Express), PSG are considering three options to keep Mbappe in Paris. They reportedly aren't against moving on Neymar to make Mbappe the focal point of the team, while also offering him club captaincy and bringing in Paul Pogba.

The race to sign Mbappe will surely get hotter now, with the sensational Frenchman’s contract set to expire at the end of the season. Many of his suitors will remain close to developments and will hope to secure his signature before the start of the new season.

