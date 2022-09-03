“What is this golden retriever onto”, “He’s not serious” – Chelsea fans brutally troll 22-year-old Blues star after his frustrating display in 2-1 win over West Ham

Some Chelsea fans have launched a scathing attack on Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher following his underwhelming performance against West Ham United.

Chelsea bounced back from their defeat to Southampton during the week with a victory over West Ham today (September 3). They had to dig deep, but managed to beat the Irons 2-1 nevertheless.

West Ham handed the Blues a major blow when Michail Antonio opened the scoring around the one-hour mark. However, Ben Chilwell, who came on as a substitute following the Hammers' opener, brought the game back to square one in the 76th minute.

Maxwel Cornet had the chance to give David Moyes' side the lead again ten minutes later, but he was denied by the woodwork. The Irons were left to rue the missed opportunity as Kai Havertz went on to score at the other end of the pitch.

Cornet immediately found the back of the net for West Ham, but celebrations were cut-short. The goal was disallowed after the referee deemed that Jarrod Bowen had fouled Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the process.

Thomas Tuchel's side thus went on to clinch a narrow 2-1 win against their London rivals. The victory has also seen them climb to fifth place in the Premier League table with 10 points.

Chelsea fans, though, were not pleased with everything they witnessed at Stamford Bridge. They were particularly unimpressed with Gallagher's performance on the evening.

The 22-year-old returned to the Blues' starting XI after missing out on a place in the squad against Southampton. Some were not unhappy with Tuchel's decision to start him in the first place, while his display only frustrated them further.

Here are the best tweets about Gallagher's performance against West Ham:

Angie @angie_cfc I would get ziyech in Gallagher role because what is this golden retriever onto…, I would get ziyech in Gallagher role because what is this golden retriever onto…,

CE ✍️ @CatenaccioEra Gallagher is like that kid that’s shit at sports but drinks 3 Red Bulls before PE class Gallagher is like that kid that’s shit at sports but drinks 3 Red Bulls before PE class

BCT 🇳🇬 @badcfctakes Why the fuck is he playing Gallagher in midfield again, does he have a fetish for watching his team lose the ball? Why the fuck is he playing Gallagher in midfield again, does he have a fetish for watching his team lose the ball?

R @BeIgiannn I genuinely think you could teach a Jack Russell to do what Gallagher does on a football pitch lmao. Have we ever seen a player in PL history that lacks this badly in every department of football ? I genuinely think you could teach a Jack Russell to do what Gallagher does on a football pitch lmao. Have we ever seen a player in PL history that lacks this badly in every department of football ?

D🔱 @DZKurtisss Gallagher isn’t a footballer, he’s not serious Gallagher isn’t a footballer, he’s not serious

CM @CFCJorg Connor Gallagher is just playing player career mode and put himself in the chelsea squad. Connor Gallagher is just playing player career mode and put himself in the chelsea squad.

Gallagher has made five Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season. His previous start for the side came in their 3-0 defeat to Leeds United.

It is worth noting that the midfielder was replaced by Armando Broja just before Antonio's goal.

Chelsea midfielder Gallagher impressed for Crystal Palace last term

Gallagher spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Premier League club Crystal Palace. The 22-year-old impressed under Patrick Vieira, establishing himself as a key player at Selhurst Park.

The midfielder made 39 appearances across all competitions for the Eagles last term. He found the back of the net eight times and provided five assists for his teammates in those matches.

Gallagher's performances for Crystal Palace have earned him a place in Tuchel's plans for the season. However, Blues fans have not been impressed with what they have seen of him so far.

