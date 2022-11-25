“What we have got in our dressing room is hopefully some future Ballon d’Or winners” – England star makes emphatic claim ahead of FIFA World Cup game against USA

England's Manchester City defender John Stones has lauded the talent in their squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup game against USA today (November 25). He claimed the Three Lions have multiple potential Ballon d'Or winners in their ranks.

England have world-class players like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and more in their ranks. Stones, who is likely to get his 50th England cap against the USA, is confident in his team's abilities.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, he said (via The Standard):

“There are periods of games where some players can get on top and find some rhythm, Luka Modric is obviously a Ballon d’Or winner who has quality with the ball. What we have got in our dressing room is hopefully some future Ballon d’Or winners."

afcstuff @afcstuff England manager Gareth Southgate is set to named an unchanged line-up for their World Cup match against the USA tonight, meaning Bukayo Saka will START once again. [#afc England manager Gareth Southgate is set to named an unchanged line-up for their World Cup match against the USA tonight, meaning Bukayo Saka will START once again. [ @David_Ornstein 🚨 England manager Gareth Southgate is set to named an unchanged line-up for their World Cup match against the USA tonight, meaning Bukayo Saka will START once again. [@David_Ornstein] #afc https://t.co/hAwC4DYpig

He further spoke about the team's spirit:

“As a collective it is about knowing each other and those states of games like the semi-final in the World Cup, which felt like an unknown territory to us. In certain situations or areas, if you have not experienced it before, you ask what is the answer or when to slow the game down. We have definitely now got that experience with the players in the dressing room."

Stones is confident in his team's ability in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he said:

“It comes with us playing in big games for our clubs and England. I hope we can go far and start dominating and controlling games. That is something over these past four years since the World Cup that we definitely have done.”

England defender John Stones is comfortable in defensive system for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

England Press Conference and Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Stones said he is confident with the team's defensive organization along with Harry Maguire for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against the USA, Stones said (via The Guardian):

“It’s good that we are versatile and able to go from a four to a five, How are the opposition going to set up? How are they going to attack, have certain movements and styles of play? How are we going to counteract that and beat that?’ If it’s a four or a five – in the Euros we even switched in games and did it well – whatever system we play, we are comfortable.”

England won their FIFA World Cup opener against Iran 6-2 on November 21.

Man City Scooper @ManCityScooper

[via: John Stones completed 116/117 passes against Iran, which is the most accurate passes by an England player in a single World Cup match ever.[via: @SofascoreINT John Stones completed 116/117 passes against Iran, which is the most accurate passes by an England player in a single World Cup match ever. [via: @SofascoreINT] https://t.co/lXUyMF8T99

Get Netherlands vs Ecuador live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 9 votes