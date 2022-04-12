"What have we got to lose?" - Pat Nevin comments on what we will see from Chelsea against Real Madrid in second leg

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin expects a "spirited performance" from the Blues during their quarter-final clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League tonight.

The holders head into the second leg of the fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu with a 3-1 deficit. They need a huge performance to overturn the aggregate scoreline.

Karim Benzema netted an incredible hat-trick at Stamford Bridge last week to put Los Blancos on the brink of another last-four spot.

Kai Havertz was on target for Thomas Tuchel's side. Although it wasn't enough, it gave the English giants a small chance ahead of the decider.

Chelsea bounced back from their first-leg loss to Real Madrid with a stunning 6-0 demolition of Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

With their confidence restored, Nevin is hoping to see the Blues repeat that performance in the Spanish capital on Tuesday.

In his column for Chelsea's official website, Nevin wrote:

"I expect a spirited performance whatever happens and I do not expect any fear from the 11 who start in blue. Two goals in deficit away from home against a well-fancied side should oddly have the effect of relaxing the team.

"In the simplest terms, what have we got to lose? We might as well go out there and have a go, and judging by the game down at St Mary’s, that seems to be precisely the mindset at the moment."

Nevin feels it's possible for Chelsea to pull off a comeback at the Bernabeu as their title defense is on the line. He wrote:

"Tonight could be one of the great comebacks in history but it could also see our defence of the Champions League trophy peter out quietly. Each outcome is just as likely as the other, but just in case there will be a temptation from every Chelsea fan to underline to anyone listening that as it stands, we still know who and what we are!"

Chelsea comeback not impossible

While it will be difficult to overturn a two-goal deficit away from home, Chelsea are no strangers to making comebacks. They have produced some of the most memorable comebacks in the Champions League over the last few years.

The Blues secured a 4-0 second-leg win over Sevilla in last season's group stage. They confirmed top spot in Group E with that win.

The London giants also defeated Real Madrid 2-0 in the second leg of the semi-finals to secure a 3-1 aggregate win and book their place in the final.

Nevin highlighted these comebacks and Real Madrid's 4-0 loss to Barcelona in El Clasico last month in his column. He wrote:

"Where can we look for hope in this tie when most people have written us off? There was that incredible 4-0 win away to Sevilla last season and the 2-0 win against Real themselves at Stamford Bridge, so it is not absolutely impossible.

"What about Real themselves this season, have there been moments of concern? Well that mostly comes down to one match, against Barcelona last month when they lost 4-0 at home.

He added:

"It was a very strong Real side that capitulated but crucially, the one man who didn’t play was a certain Monsieur Benzema and I think we discovered last week that he is actually quite good. Nonetheless, it shows it is not an impossible task, just improbable."

