"What a great movie" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi backs movie to win Academy Award at Oscars this year

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi has backed the docudrama 'Argentina, 1985' to win an Oscar. The courtroom drama has been nominated for the award for the Best International feature after winning the Golden Globe for Best Non-English Language Picture.

The film tells the improbable story of how a military dictatorship was brought to justice. It's based on the real events of the 1985 Trial of the Juntas, which prosecuted the ringleaders of Argentina's civil-military dictatorship.

Lionel Messi took to Instagram to display his enjoyment of the drama. He said while posting a picture of a scene from the movie:

"What a great movie “Argentina, 1985” with Ricardo Darin and nominated on Oscar. Let’s go for the third!"

The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime. Meanwhile, another movie football fans will be eager to get their hands on is a Netflix documentary that covers Lionel Messi's Argentina triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

'World Cup: The Greatest Show on Earth' (a working title) will feature exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage from all 32 teams that competed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Messi achieved the ultimate prize in football by lifting the trophy with La Abiceleste.

The PSG forward did it in style, scoring seven goals and contributing three assists in seven games. He was awarded the Golden Ball award for his incredible exploits.

Sergio Ramos lauds PSG teammate Lionel Messi for free-kick winner

Sergio Ramos heaps praise on the former Barcelona forward.

Lionel Messi came to the fore in PSG's clash with LOSC Lille on Sunday (February 19). With the game tied at 3-3, the Parisians were awarded a free-kick in the 90+5th minute. The iconic Argentine stepped up and sent a phenomenal effort past goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier to secure Christophe Galtier's side a vital win.

Ramos, who spent many seasons playing against Messi for Real Madrid in the El Clasico rivalry, praised his teammate. He said after the win:

“I am no longer surprised by Messi. At Barca, he was used to deciding games like he did today. I’m glad he’s in my team now.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi has scored 40 league goals from outside the box since the 2017-18 season, 20 more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues Lionel Messi has scored 40 league goals from outside the box since the 2017-18 season, 20 more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues 😳🚀 https://t.co/RK9xEOzgsI

Messi's free-kick effort against Lille took his season tally up to 16 goals and 14 assists in 27 appearances across competitions. He continues to be the difference maker for PSG at the age of 35.

He's now one strike away from joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the 700-goal club in Europe's top five leagues. That could happen when Parisians face Marseille on Sunday (February 26).

Poll : 0 votes