"What is the guarantee?" - Pundit urges Arsenal not to sign star player wanted by Mikel Arteta

Frank Leboeuf has warned Arsenal that Mikel Arteta's top target, Benjamin Sesko, does not guarantee goals. He believes that the RB Leipzig star is not worth the fee demanded and that the Gunners should look elsewhere.

Leboeuf said on ESPN FC that Sesko could easily flop in the Premier League like Darwin Nunez and Jadon Sancho. He slammed Arteta for pushing Arsenal to spend big on the RB Leipzig star and added that the manager would not be going for it if it were his money. He said via METRO:

"The top people at clubs, if it’s not their money they don’t care, they will spend it. If the money was coming out of their bank account they would be more careful and cautious. That’s crazy [RB Leipzig’s valuation for Sesko]. You have so many examples of clubs who have spent big money on players from smaller clubs."

"Sesko plays for Leipzig, they are a family club and Arsenal are going to launch him into the Premier League? What is the guarantee you have that Sesko is going to produce? And you’re going to spend 80m euros on him? Look at Jadon Sancho, Darwin Nunez and so many others."

Arsenal are in talks to sign Benjamin Sesko this summer, but have not agreed a deal yet. The Bundesliga side want £85 million for the 22-year-old forward.

The Gunners are also in talks for Viktor Gyokeres, who has a similar price tag on him. Sporting CP are open to a sale, but have not received any bids.

Manchester United urged to sign Arsenal target by Dwight Yorke

Dwight Yorke is a fan of Benjamin Sesko and urged Manchester United to sign the RB Leipzig star in January 2025. He claimed that the Arsenal target was similar to Alexander Isak and said via Football Talk:

“They [Man Utd] need another striker. I would love it if Manchester United went and signed Benjamin Sesko, I watched him play recently and he’s a great profile. He’s similar to Alexander Isak but probably cheaper. Sesko has a great presence up front, he’s a big striker with an incredible shot on him. He’s mobile too, which Manchester United need. Sesko would be my ideal signing for Manchester United. He’s a proper No.9.”

Manchester United are interested in Sesko, but have Viktor Gyokeres as their top target. They are also linked with Victor Osimhen, while the other target, Liam Delap, has picked Chelsea.

