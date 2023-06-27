“What is this guy smoking?" - Jose Enrique hits back at claims linking PSG star Kylian Mbappe with £200 million move to PL giants

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique criticized FIFA agent Marco Kirdemir for claiming that the Reds are preparing a €300 million bid for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe. Enrique was stunned by the report, as the Reds could not afford to sign Jude Bellingham for €100 million, who ended up joining Real Madrid.

Mbappe has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer after revealing that he isn't planning to sign a new deal at the club. The French forward has been linked with Real Madrid and now Liverpool.

Enrique could not believe the report linking Mbappe to Liverpool. He posted on his Instagram story:

"Come on. What is this guy smoking? We couldn't even pay £100 million for Bellingham and we really needed him."

Marco Kirdemir told MARCA on Monday night that Real Madrid were not alone in the race to sign Mbappe. He claimed that Liverpool were willing to spend €300 million to sign the forward, and that the news would break soon. He said:

"There will be news over the next week. We will have news from England and Germany. Liverpool is competing with Real Madrid and wants to pay a fortune for Mbappe, that fortune would be around 300 million."

In 2021, Liverpool made contact with Mbappe's entourage to make their interest in securing his services known, but a move never materialized.

Kylian Mbappe not planning PSG exit amid Real Madrid and Liverpool links

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he is not planning on signing a new deal at PSG, with his contract set to expire next summer. However, the 24-year-old forward does not want to leave the club this summer.

Speaking to the media (via PSGtalk), Mbappe confirmed that he sent a letter confirming his decision not to extend his deal further. He said:

"Am I going to leave PSG? I've already answered, I've said that my objective is to stay at PSG, that's my only option at the moment. I'm ready to come back when preseason resumes. I didn't think a letter killed anyone or that I had offended anyone."

With his contract set to expire last summer, Kylian Mbappe was set for a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid. However, the player made a dramatic U-turn at the final minute and signed a two-year extension with PSG. He has the option to extend the deal by another season, but is already planning his exit when the 2023/24 season ends.

Poll : 0 votes