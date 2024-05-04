“What do these guys have that normal people don’t have?” - Christophe Galtier on coaching Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at PSG

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Christophe Galtier, who is currently the head coach of Qatari side Al-Duhail, made an interesting revelation about his star players at the Parc des Princes.

Galtier coached some of the best talents in the world during his time at the helm of the French giants, including Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.

In his lone season at the club, he won the Ligue 1 and the French Super Cup double. However, his side got knocked out by Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 0-3 on aggregate.

In an interview with L'Equipe, he talked about how he managed the star-attacking trio during his time at the club. He said:

"Management is different. Discussions take place in an office, face to face. They are very individual... [Upon public reaction] You realize and confirm that you are coaching players who are much more than players."

Galtier added that they were only human and he just had to reaffirm his support and faith in them.

"When I started coaching them, I said to myself: what do these guys have that normal people don't have? They have nothing. You just have to support them. They are normal people, simple, accessible, professional and open to discussion."

Since Galtier's departure, Messi has moved to Inter Miami on a free transfer and Neymar has moved to Al-Hilal reportedly for €90 million.

With Kylian Mbappe also set to move to Real Madrid in the upcoming summer, PSG are getting ready to move into a new era in their history.

Lionel Messi wins his first-ever Player of the Month trophy in the MLS

Lionel Messi has won his first-ever MLS Player of the Month trophy for his incredible performances in April.

In four matches, Messi put up video game numbers, finding the back of the net on six occasions and setting up his teammates four times as well. His impeccable displays led his Inter Miami side to three wins and a draw, keeping them atop the Eastern Conference table.

The Argentine maestro is off to a flaming start this season, having already bagged 11 goals and six assists in just 10 games across all competitions. He has been reunited with his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez, who is also on a flyer netting nine and assisting six in 14 games.

Messi leads the MLS Golden Boot race, as well as the race for the MLS MVP trophy. Next up, the Herons take on third-placed New York Red Bulls on May 4, and fans will be hoping that he can keep his unbelievable run of form going.