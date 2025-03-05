"What happened to him again?", "This is a massive loss" - Liverpool fans surprised by star man's absence from squad for PSG clash

Liverpool fans have conveyed their dismay on X after Cody Gakpo failed to make the matchday squad to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The two sides are set to lock horns in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at Parc des Princes later tonight (Wednesday, March 5).

Alisson Becker starts in goal for Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai. Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, and Diogo Jota start up front to complete the starting XI.

Gakpo has been a vital cog in the Reds' attack this season, garnering 16 goals and five assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. However, he recently suffered a knock to his ankle during their Premier League clash against Everton, causing him to miss their fixtures against Wolves and Aston Villa.

Despite recovering and featuring against Manchester City and Newcastle United, the Dutchman suffered another knock during training this week. As a result, he has been omitted from the matchday squad against PSG.

One Liverpool fan reacted:

"Ffs Gakpo is a massive loss. Diogo needs to step up tn and I have a sneaky feeling he will"

Another fan tweeted:

"Where is Gakpo? What happened to him again?"

Other fans reacted below:

"No Gakpo isn’t ideal at all," one fan commented

"What is actually wrong with Gakpo?" another added

"It's a shame Gakpo couldn't even make the squad even though he traveled. Worst time to have any injury. Just when he's been putting in some brilliant performances," one fan typed

"Shame Gakpo out.. I rather Nunez started he would have stretched them with his pace. Lets hope we do not see the Jota from Villa game," another chimed in

"I see Paris Saint-Germain as one of the strongest teams in Europe" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot on drawing PSG in UCL Round of 16

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is looking forward to facing Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, crediting the Ligue 1 outfit for being one of the strongest teams in Europe.

Liverpool had a dominant group stage campaign, finishing at the top of the standings with 21 points from eight games. Despite this, they had the misfortune of drawing the in-form PSG who finished in 15th with 13 points.

During the pre-match press conference, Slot said (via Liverpool's official website):

"No, that’s clear because I see Paris Saint-Germain as one of the strongest teams in Europe. I think everyone agrees with me, if you’ve seen them playing in the last few weeks or last few months already. But that could happen in the former format as well; so, if you ended up No.1, there was always one team that ended up No.2 that you felt like, ‘We’re hoping not to get that team…’ It can happen in this format as well."

He added:

"I think it is a great fixture to look forward to for everyone who loves football. Both teams scored so many goals this season, quite similar playing styles maybe - not completely but the ideas are quite similar. Both teams like to have the ball, both teams work really hard without the ball. I can come up [with] six, seven or eight similar things that both teams are doing. So, yes, an interesting fixture to look forward to."

The last time these two sides faced off at the Parc des Princes, PSG secured a 2-1 win during the 2018-19 campaign.

