"What happened to him last season showed that adapting can cost even Messi" - Robert Pires defends PSG superstar's underwhelming first season in Paris 

Arsenal legend Robert Pires recently defended Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi for having an underwhelming first season in France.

Messi was far from his usual standards for the Parisians last season after joining on a free transfer from Barcelona. He scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games for PSG last season, which are low number for his standards.

Pires suggested that it takes time for everybody to adapt to a new environment and the same goes for Messi. He said (via La Nacion):

"There are no more words to talk about Messi, one of the best players in the history of football. But Messi is human and what happened to him last season in France showed that adapting to a new country can cost even Messi."

The Argentine, however, has been in better form so far this season. In 14 games, he has eight goals and eight assists.

Messi was out for three games after picking up a calf injury during his team's 1-1 away draw against Benfica. He missed the the goalless away draw against Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 and the 1-1 home draw against Benfica in the Champions League.

However, Messi returned to action against Marseille on 17 October, where the Parisians secured a 1-0 win, courtesy of a goal from Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. The win took PSG to the top of the Ligue 1 standings, with 29 points after 11 games played.

Journalist claims Lionel Messi is happy at PSG after difficult first season

Guillem Balague recently claimed that Lionel Messi is happy in Paris after enduring a difficult first season in the French capital. While speaking to Le Parisien, he said (via PSGtalk):

"Happy as he has never been. Things are going well on the pitch, the team has adapted to him, or rather he has his hand in the game. All the coaches who have coached him since he was 11 say the same thing — Leo needs to be happy to develop his best football."

On Messi's recent injury and how his family has settled in Paris, Balague continued:

“This is exactly what is happening today. He feels a certain form of freedom in what he can do. Apart from his minor injury at the moment, he feels good, sharp, has done real preseason preparation.

He hasn’t had to live for months in a hotel, has recovered from a long infection due to Covid. Antonela, his wife, is working, she is developing her hair business, the children are well at school."

