What happened to Reece James? Reason for Chelsea star leaving England camp revealed

Chelsea fullback Reece James will sit out England's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on March 26, much to the dismay of fans and teammates alike.

The defender has returned to his Premier League club for an "assessment of an ongoing issue." This is according to the Football Association (via the BBC), leaving many speculating as to the severity of his condition.

The news comes just days after James made a brief appearance in England's victory over Italy in Naples on March 23. He replaced Arsenal's Bukayo Saka for the last five minutes of the game, which the Three Lions won 2-1.

They will likely feel the young defender's absence as they will miss his exceptional skill and quickness on the right flank of the pitch.

Manager Gareth Southgate has opted not to call up any replacements, a bold move that indicates his confidence in the remaining members of the squad. However, it remains to be seen how the team will fare without James, who has become an integral part of their defense in recent times.

This setback is not the first for the Englishman either. He missed last year's FIFA World Cup due to a knee injury and suffered another knee problem in December that kept him out for a month.

Fans and pundits alike will be hoping that this latest issue is not as serious and that the young Chelsea man will be back on the pitch soon.

James has scored two goals and provided two assists in 18 appearances for Chelsea this season.

While Reece James returns to Chelsea, England squad will prepare to face Ukraine

The rest of the England squad will continue their preparations for Sunday's game at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground.

Unfortunately, Luke Shaw will also be unavailable due to suspension after he was sent off against Italy. This could see Southgate make some tactical adjustments to ensure his team is ready to face Ukraine's formidable attack.

Despite the setbacks, England remain a strong team with plenty of talent, and fans will be eagerly anticipating their performance on Sunday.

Without James, the squad will need to work even harder to secure a victory, but there's no doubt that they're up for the challenge.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will hope James' injury isn't too serious and he returns for the final stretch of the season.

