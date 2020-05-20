What happens when Cristiano Ronaldo goes out to get a casual cup of tea | Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo while he's out for a cup of tea

Cristiano Ronaldo has, time and time again, shown his world-class quality while on the football pitch but little do people know his off-the-pitch personality. He has been a true marvel of nature with his goalscoring ability. Cristiano Ronaldo has also shown the requisite ability to be adaptable to different positions by playing on the left, right and even through the centre.

In this video from 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo showed his patience and humility in dealing with multitudes of fans. While going to a local teashop Las Peonas, the Portuguese talisman ordered a cup of chamomile tea. While settling down to have his cup of tea, he was slowly crowded by his fans.

Initially, these fans came slowly but they eventually grew in confidence. He had 4 sips of tea, in which time he took 108 pictures with his adoring fans. He was pretty light-hearted with his fans and did not show the hint of superstar diva attitude associated with world-famous personalities.

CR7 even engages in banter with some of the fans especially when he took a picture with a pair of perfume showgirls. The former Real Madrid star asks them whether they know of his latest scent, Cristiano Ronaldo Legacy. When the answer was in the negative, he responded saying he'll have a word with the distributors. This is what makes him the most popular football star in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo's popularity on a constant rise

AS Roma v Juventus - Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo is the 6th most followed person on Twitter with 84.8 million followers. He's behind celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Barack Obama. He was also ranked as the 4th most influential person on Twitter along with the likes of Jack Dorsey (Twitter CEO), Lil' Wayne and Usain Bolt.

Ronaldo, though, is the most followed person on Instagram with 219 million followers. He has also shown himself to be a keen businessman with his hotel chains, clothing brands, perfumes, etc. He's also managed to trademark the CR7 moniker as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to training

When we become patient and consistent, we find the way to get through the difficulties ⚽️💪🏻#backontrack #beresponsible pic.twitter.com/5hFiwr2J2X — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 19, 2020

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training for Juventus on Tuesday. This was after he had to undergo a 14-day quarantine at home. While taking a look at the training pictures online, it shows that he has not lost his intensity at all.

Immobile is Ronaldo's main contender for the Serie A Golden Boot

Cristiano Ronaldo has his work cut out for him to catch up to Ciro Immobile's 27 goals. Ronaldo had to overcome a slow first half of the season to come back to within 6 goals of the Italian striker. Considering that he has shown precedent for having strong second halves to the season, one would not be surprised if Cristiano Ronaldo were to come from behind to claim the Capocannoniere (Serie A Top Scorer Award).

Juventus would be looking to continue their dominance of the Serie A by winning their 9th title in a row. They will, however, face a tough challenge from Lazio, who are just a point behind them. The Roman club will be confident in their hopes of catching up to Juventus as they have a game against the Turin side in the remaining fixtures. They have beaten Juve in the other 2 competitive games they've played so far. The league, however, have not decided on a return date as yet.