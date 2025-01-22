"What happens over the next 12 months will be key" - Chelsea told 2 European giants could make move to sign Cole Palmer in the future

Didi Hamann has warned Chelsea about two clubs he thinks could move for Cole Palmer. The English forward has established himself as one of the best players in the world in his position since he moved to West London from Manchester City in the summer of 2023.

The former Bayern Munich and Liverpool star believes the Blues will have to secure major silverware or risk losing their star soon. Hamann said via the Boot Room:

“Cole Palmer will be pleased to see that Chelsea are making progress because getting back into the Champions League was a minimum requirement from this season. In two or three seasons’ time he might think about leaving if he hasn’t won a major trophy, he will want to be challenging at least but at the moment he is committed to the club.”

“He has a healthy arrogance to his game and that could end up taking him to Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, it depends on what happens at Chelsea. I think what happens over the next 12 months will be key," he added.

Cole Palmer has played 69 games for the Stamford Bridge-based outfit since arriving for a reported €47 million fee. He has scored 39 times and provided 21 assists. Palmer remains contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2033.

"They are Chelsea through and through, and they helped us tonight with their leadership for sure" - Madueke hails the returning duo after win over Wolves

Chelsea star Noni Madueke hailed Trevor Chalobah and Reece James's return to the team following Monday's 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge. James continues to be eased into the team after his recent struggles with injuries, while Chalobah returned from a loan spell at Crystal Palace.

The pair enjoyed a fine game, helping the hosts to a comfortable win, with Chalobah bagging an assist. Madueke was impressed with their performances, who told the press via FotMob after the match:

"Unbelievable. Leadership, character, bravery on the ball. He slotted in seamlessly, so I am delighted for him. It is no coincidence with players like him and Reece [James] back in, we won the game. They are Chelsea through and through, and they helped us tonight with their leadership for sure."

Madueke is currently enjoying a fine season with the West London side, bagging seven goals and four assists across 24 games. He is contracted to the side until the summer of 2030.

