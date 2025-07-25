"What he’s accomplished simply can’t be denied" - Khabib Nurmagomedov makes claim when asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Retired MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov has weighed in on the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi argument, making a clear choice between the pair. The never-ending Ronaldo-Messi debate has been around for ages, with different people making their choices based on their personal opinions.Nurmagomedov, an avid football fan, was asked for his thoughts on the debate at an interview and to make a choice between both legends. The ex-fighter pointed out that while preferences may differ, it is impossible to look past Messi's achievements, especially after the FIFA World Cup in 2022. He picked the Argentine great after stating that he won everything already.&quot;Before the World Cup, I had no doubts about who I prefer between Messi and Ronaldo. But you can’t deny what Messi has achieved, it’s impossible. Some may like him, some may not, but what he’s accomplished simply can’t be denied. It’s him. &quot;He won everything there is to win. Really, it’s like he finished the game, the end of a Brazilian soap opera, let’s say. He won everything…&quot;, he said (via @AlbicelesteTalk).Khabib Nurmagomedov was present at the UEFA Champions League final last season and made an appearance on CBS Sports' post-match broadcast. He was joined by MMA star Islam Makhachev in Germany, highlighting their love for the game. Lionel Messi has surpassed his long-time rival in terms of titles won and individual awards picked up, with eight Ballon d'Ors to Ronaldo's five. Cristiano Ronaldo has, however, scored more goals and is looking to become the first footballer to reach 1,000 official goals, by no means a small feat. Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate makes surprising Lionel Messi admission Fiorentina goalkeeper David De Gea, a former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, has made a surprising claim about Lionel Messi. The former Spain international played against the Argentine legend in his time in Spain and England, as well.In an interview with Cronache ii spogliatoio, De Gea revealed how he knew of Messi's physical strength as a youngster. He reminisced a collision between them when he was in goal for Atletico Madrid that gave him an idea of the Argentine's deceptive physicality.“I once gave Messi a really strong shoulder, thinking I'd send him flying three metres. I was playing for Atletico Madrid, I was very young. I thought I'd make him feel my presence and send him a strong signal.“I blocked a ball in the box near him and before clearing it, I went up to him to give him a really strong shoulder. I hit him really hard with my body, shoulder, and ball. I swear, I didn't move him an inch. He was made of marble! I assure you the blow was strong, but he didn't move.&quot;David De Gea played against Lionel Messi on several occasions, in LaLiga with Atleti and the UEFA Champions League with Manchester United. He was opportune to play with and against Cristiano Ronaldo, as well, for club and country.