Khabib Nurmagomedov suits up for PSG as he attends UEFA Champions League final in Germany with Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, who have a strong passion for soccer, are in Munich, Germany, to attend the UEFA Champions League final tonight between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

Ad

Makhachev revealed via his Instagram account that Nurmagomedov is rooting for PSG. 'The Eagle' was seen donning a PSG jersey and a banner. Makhachev posted a picture of Nurmagomedov, embedded with the caption:

"Today with @psg"

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov donning a PSG jersey and banner below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach defends Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev has decided to vacate his lightweight championship in pursuit of UFC welterweight gold. He is expected to make his division debut against newly minted champion Jack Della Maddalena later this year.

Makhachev's move up and his decision not to fight Ilia Topuria were criticised by a few, including UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen, who labeled the decision one of "cowardice."

Ad

However, Javier Mendez, the coach of Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, recently disclosed that Makhachev had decided to become a double champion at the same time he became the UFC lightweight kingpin. The latter defended his lightweight strap 4 times, breaking records at 155 pounds, as planned, and then decided to move to 170 pounds, after his friend Belal Muhammad was dethroned at UFC 315.

The AKA head coach in a recent episode of the Javier & Mo Show had this to say in his pupil's defense.

Ad

"We had that conversation. He told me, 'Coach, my goal is to win more titles here in the lightweight division, defend the title more. Then, after that, if a welterweight title comes up, I want to do that. I want to be double-champ.' I said, 'That's a great plan.'"

Mendez added:

"This is what's been at stake for him before we even knew who Topuria was. It had nothing to do with him. It had to do with what Islam wanted... He more or less projected this many years ago."

Ad

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (5:55):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.