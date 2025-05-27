Chael Sonnen shares update on feud with Islam Makhachev with sly warning: "Don't ever get in the mud with a pig" 

The conflict between Chael Sonnen and soon-to-be former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev seems to be resolved. Makhachev's move up to welterweight was previously criticised by Sonnen, who also called out the Russian fighter, asserting that he is avoiding Ilia Topuria.

Ad

Sonnen previously called Makhachev's move up one of cowardice. However, in a recent interview with Mike Bohn, the former asserts that he never called Makhachev "a coward," and his statement was misinterpreted. Nevertheless, there is no need for concern, as the two have settled their disagreement by discussing it over the phone.

The UFC Hall of Famer said:

"I got misquoted by a pretty big site called MMA Uncensored. Islam thought I called him a coward, and he responded to the report that I called him a coward, which I never did. If he thinks I called him a coward, and so he responds to me, if he thinks I did, I must fight back. Not to mention, you're coming into my world."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Sonnen took a sly dig at Makhachev and added:

"They say, 'Don't ever get in the mud with a pig because you both get dirty, and the pig likes it' — and I’m that pig. But he called, we spoke, and we're good." [h/t: Red Corner MMA]

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chael Sonnen doesn't blame Islam Makhachev "of cowardice"

In a recent epsiode of ESPN's Good Guy/Bad Guy, Chael Sonnen told Daniel Cormier that he is not blaming Islam "of cowardice" but is rather talking about the fact that Makhachev decided to vacate his lightweight championship when he was challenged by Topuria, who vacated his featherweight throne in hopes of fighting Makhachev.

Sonnen said:

Ad

"I do not blame him of cowardice. I'm saying the fact pattern in history, when we look back, the fact pattern is no different than I'm claiming it is, which is that he left when he was challenged."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (2:04):

Meanwhile, Makhachev responded to Sonnen's criticism and labelled the 48-year-old as an "average athlete."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.