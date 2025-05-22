Islam Makhachev takes aim at "uncle" Chael Sonnen in savage tweet on chasing greatness

Islam Makhachev has faced accusations of ducking Ilia Topuria after the UFC announced that Makhachev will vacate his lightweight title and transition to welterweight. Chael Sonnen was the latest to make the ducking claim, labeling Makhachev's move as a 'sign of cowardice'.
In response, the Dagestani fighter fired back at Sonnen, and labelled him as an "average athlete," tweeting:
"Chasing hype and money is not the same as chasing greatness in sport. But average athlete, who built his way to the top with cheap trash talk, won’t understand that. So please seat and watch how others doing it, uncle Chael. #doublechamp."
Check out Islam Makhachev's tweet below:
Topuria had previously announced that he would make the jump to lightweight with the hopes of challenging Makhachev for the title. Instead, 'El Matador' has been booked to face Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 next month for the vacant UFC lightweight gold.
Meanwhile, Makhachev will challenge newly minted welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena later this year.
Chael Sonnen sends series of tweets firing back at Islam Makhachev
Never one to shy away from controversy, Chael Sonnen wasted no time firing back at Islam Makhachev. Sonnen took to X with a series of tweets, stating:
"When you're tired of rolling around in front of bored crowds and drawing fewer viewers than a Hog-Hollerin' contest, get in touch. You won't be the first guy from your gym who begged me for material... 😉"
"In fact It wouldn't be the first time YOUR guy and the OTHER [Irish flag] guy BOTH Used material they begged me to give 'em to become interesting..."
"And Check your magazine before you try to fire, SonnyBoy It's EMPTY You believed a rumor"
"So don't be shy and don't pick fake fights w/me to get my attention Your HERO is my ACOLYTE So is his NEMESIS SO are YOU"
Check out Chael Sonnen's tweets below: