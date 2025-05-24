"I got a call" - UFC legend claims he was confronted by Khabib Nurmagomedov's camp after slamming Islam Makhachev

Chael Sonnen was confronted by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, after Sonnen called Makhachev's move up to welterweight one of cowardice.
Makhachev's decision did not sit well with Sonnen, who has since criticized the Russian fighter for giving up his UFC lightweight title to compete for welterweight gold. Sonnen also claimed that Makhachev is running away from Ilia Topuria, even though the latter vacated his featherweight championship to fight him.
The wrath that Sonnen directed toward Makhachev did not sit well with Abdelaziz, who called the UFC Hall of Famer. Sonnen revealed about the conversation in an episode of ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy. He said:
"I got a call from Ali Abdelaziz, who is a very good friend of mine, who is not happy, who is saying the same thing that you are saying. That I'm calling out Islam for cowardice."
The 48-year-old added that he is not blaming Makhachev "of cowardice," but for leaving the division when he was challenged by Topuria.
"I do not blame him of cowardice. I'm saying the fact pattern in history, when we look back, the fact pattern is no different than I'm claiming it is, which is that he left when he was challenged, and that did happen."
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (1:58):
Khabib Nurmagomedov's friend defends Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s friend and former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier came to Islam Makhachev's defense against Chael Sonnen's "ducking" and "cowardice" remarks.
In the aforementioned episode, 'DC' said that Makhachev did not run away from the challenge but put his ambitions on the forefront instead of the fight that fans wanted the most.
"He put his goals in front of what everybody else wants right now."[2:49]
Makhachev is expected to fight newly minted UFC welterweight kingpin Jack Della Maddalena at a later date.