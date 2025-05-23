"Settle the arguments and challenge Islam yourself man" - Fans shut down Chael Sonnen’s claim that Islam Makhachev is ducking Ilia Topuria

Netizens have reacted to Chael Sonnen's claims that Islam Makhachev vacated his UFC lightweight throne and moved up to welterweight to dodge Ilia Topuria.

Makhachev's decision to move to the 170-pound division was confirmed by UFC CEO Dana White, who also stated that the Russian fighter will vacate his 155-pound strap in the process. At a later date, Makhachev will fight newly minted welterweight kingpin Jack Della Maddalena, who most recently dethroned Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

Sonnen has called Makhachev’s move up a move of cowardice and has stated that he is running away from Topuria, who vacated his featherweight strap earlier this year and transitioned to lightweight in the hopes of fighting Makhachev. Topuria will now lock horns with Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight strap at UFC 317.

Makhachev has been the target of harsh criticism from Sonnen in several interviews and tweets. A few hours ago, the UFC Hall of Famer reasserted that Makhachev is running away from 'El Matador' in another video that he posted on Instagram.

Check out Chael Sonnen's clip below:

Fans reacted to the video. A user blasted back and wrote:

"Settle the arguments and challenge Islam yourself man you Ilia D rider"

Few others wrote:

"So he is running from the smaller to challenge a bigger ??? It doesn’t make sense come on Chael, I like u a lot, but this time u are talking a long walk on a short bridge"

"Guy who never touched gold telling an all time great champion how he should move lol"

"Ilia the most decorated?? Man u absolute on coke"

Islam Makhachev responds to Chael Sonnen

Islam Makhachev has not taken Chael Sonnen’s criticism lightly. The soon-to-be former UFC lightweight champion took to X to label Sonnen as an "average athlete, who built his way to the top with cheap trash talk."

Makhachev tweeted:

"Chasing hype and money is not the same as chasing greatness in sport. But average athlete, who built his way to the top with cheap trash talk, won’t understand that. So please sit and watch how others are doing it, Uncle Chael. #doublechamp"

Sonnen has since fired back with multiple tweets, and the back-and-forth continues.

