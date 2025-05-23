"It's not Islam, it's Ali", "I did not expect this to be the new beef" - Fans react to Chael Sonnen’s savage warning for Islam Makhachev

UFC icon Chael Sonnen has issued a fresh warning for former lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev, as the war of words between the two continues.

Sonnen and Makhachev have been going back and forth on social media after the American blasted Makhachev for allegedly running away from a potential fight against Ilia Topuria at 155 pounds. The Dagestani fighter had taken issue with Sonnen's accusations and fired back at the podcast owner on X.

Makhachev recently took a dig at Sonnen by labeling him 'average' and claiming that he gained popularity and money through his trash talk. Sonnen shared a video on Instagram, responding to Makhachev's comments.

"There are many paths to greatness, son, travel yours as I travel mine, and I will be there to help you where you stumble, as I always have. Signed, Uncle Chael, your guardian angel, your elder brother. And in the future, if I want your opinion, I'll beat it out of you—no, leave that part out."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

The post sparked fan reactions on the platform, with one fan commenting:

"It's not Islam, it's Ali. 😂"

Fan reaction [Screenshot courtesy: @sonnench on Instagram]

"Yeah, I did not expect this to be the new beef."

Fan reaction [Screenshot courtesy: @sonnench on Instagram]

Others commented:

"Chael losing this one. Getting real cringy now."

"No longer undefeated, huh?"

"You never touched a world title."

"10-8 Islam."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @sonnench on Instagram]

Chael Sonnen received phone call from Islam Makhachev's manager

Chael Sonnen revealed during a recent episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy that he received a phone call from Islam Makhachev's manager Ali Abdelaziz, who was annoyed by the harsh comments made towards his client by Sonnen.

"I got a phone call yesterday from Ali. Now, Ali is my friend, but he is Islam's manager. If Ali's got to take a side here, he's going to roll with Islam. He calls me up, and I could tell by Ali's tone and his accusations, I could tell that he did not hear me say it. He had heard it the way it was reported by somebody else of what I said. Ali was quite annoyed that I said this about Islam."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (6:59):

