Chael Sonnen accuses Islam Makhachev of cowardice over welterweight move

Islam Makhachev's transition to welterweight has been labelled as a cowardly move by Chael Sonnen, who also feels that Makhachev did not want to fight Ilia Topuria.

Makhachev vacated his lightweight championship after his friend and training partner, Belal Muhammad, lost his welterweight gold to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315. Topuria, who wanted to fight the Dagestani, will now face former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 for the vacant 155-pound strap. Meanwhile, Makhachev will challenge newly minted champion Della Maddalena at a later date.

Since Makhachev first refused to fight Muhammad, Sonnen thinks that the 33-year-old moving up to UFC's 170-pound division is an indication of cowardice, as he had previously been reluctant to challenge the champion.

In a recent episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy, Sonnen quipped:

"Islam went up not out of courage. Islam did not go up adding hardware to put on his metal. He went up with one condition, which is I don't have to fight Belal Muhammad. Now he can sit around and say I could beat Belal, I wouldn't go up and beat Belal because I can beat Belal."

He added:

"The bottom line is you entered a division openly that you said you won't face one of the top guys. That's not a sign of courage. That's a sign of cowardice. I don't love the idea."

Taking a shot at Makhachev for not fighting 'El Matador,' Sonnen said:

"You have an undefeated No. 1-ranked world champion who’s chasing you down. He is willing to leave his division behind. He is willing to walk away from his belt to chase you down. You are so interested in getting away from this guy that you not only leave your belt, you leave your division, and the whole thing is only contingent that you don't have to fight Islam. Not for nothing, this is not the way champion's conduct themselves."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments about Islam Makhachev below:

Ilia Topuria won't grant Islam Makhachev immediate title shot

Ahead of UFC 317, Ilia Topuria has made a bold claim of becoming the new UFC lightweight champion. When talking about a potential bout with Islam Makhachev down the line, 'El Matador' in a recent press conference in Spain revealed that he won't give Makhachev an immediate title shot if the latter decides to come down to lightweight.

Topuria said:

"After this fight, when I have the belt, he might get in line, which is a long one, so more than one's eyes will be shining."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments about Islam Makhachev below:

