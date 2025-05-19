"Running from Topuria with Moto" - Fans react to Islam Makhachev riding motorcycle on steep mountain trail 

Islam Makhachev has been enjoying his time off in the mountains of Dagestan. Recently, the former UFC lightweight champion caught the attention of fight fans after a video surfaced of him riding a motorcycle.

Makhachev's last fight was against Renato Moicano at UFC 311. Months later, he has now relinquished his lightweight title to move up and compete in the welterweight division. While waiting for a confirmed announcement regarding his next fight, Makhachev has been participating in various recreational and adventurous activities.

Recently, Home of Fight on X shared a video showing him climbing a steep mountain trail on his motorbike.

Islam Makhachev's video

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @Home_of_Fight's post on X to share their reactions. One user poked fun at Makhachev for allegedly running away from a potential clash against Ilia Topuria by writing:

"Bro is running from Topuria with Moto. Crazy"

Others commented:

"Brather you burn no calories on motorbike brother you must train"

"And someone is spending his time holding press conferences. Meanwhile the #1P4P does what he wants 😂"

"He is so afraid of Topuria that he went to the mountains to hide"

More fan reactions:

Fans' reaction to Islam Makhachev's motorcycle adventure. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Robert Whittaker previews potential clash between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev

Jack Della Maddalena became the welterweight champion by defeating Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. Following this victory, Islam Makhachev publicly expressed interest in claiming the title by defeating the Australian fighter.

In a recent interview on Submission Radio, Robert Whittaker shared his thoughts on the potential matchup between Della Maddalena and Makhachev, saying:

"That’s always the question everybody asks when anybody is moving up or down a division, there are so many unknowns involved. But saying that, I think Islam can do everything that Belal does, but way better... I don’t think it’ll be an easy fight for Jack, but I believe in Jack. He’s got that X-factor, he’s got that hunger there. Just like with Belal, just like with Gilbert Burns, I think he can do the impossible."

Robert Whittaker's comments:

