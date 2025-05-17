Chael Sonnen argues Islam Makhachev ‘did everything possible’ to steer clear of Ilia Topuria

Chael Sonnen believes that Islam Makhachev did everything possible to dodge Ilia Topuria. Makhachev has decided to vacate his UFC lightweight throne in pursuit of welterweight gold and will challenge newly minted 170-pound kingpin Jack Della Maddalena at a later date.

Meanwhile, 'El Matador' will fight Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 for the vacant UFC lightweight gold. Sonnen thinks Makhachev did everything he could to avoid fighting Topuria. In a recent Instagram video, the UFC hall of Famer aimed at the Dagestani fighter and said:

"Islam did everything you could do to avoid that fight... That's just what happened... Islam did everything you could conceivably do to not fight Ilia, including leave the division, including leave the championship. ‘Hey, if you don’t fight this guy, we’re going to strip you of your championship’, ‘Strip me of my championship’."

Sonnen added:

"There is nothing in our industry that is a stronger way to get away from somebody than to leave the division and even leave the championship behind. You can’t paint the credit on Islam for moving to 170, in a handpicked match."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments about Islam Makhachev below:

Islam Makhachev fires back at Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev's move to welterweight has not pleased Ilia Topuria. Topuria recently took a verbal jab at Makhachev, accusing him of not engaging in combat but only talking and hiding.

Topuria posted on X:

"The difference between you and me is that I am a man and you are a coward. I speak and fight. you talk and hide. Run away far, leaving no trace."

Meanwhile, Makhachev fired back at the Georgian-Spaniard, accusing him of not clearing out the featherweight division before moving to 155-pounds. He wrote:

"Difference between me and you, that I cleaned top list in my division, moved to next, but you ran away from two contenders who had consecutive 5-9 wins in FW division. You are nobody in LW division, just a big mouth from Spain with nice haircut. Go get one W, and we can talk boy."

Check out Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev's comments below:

