Daniel Cormier defends Islam Makhachev against allegations of "cowardice" leveled by Chael Sonnen: "He's always done it"

Islam Makhachev is no coward in Daniel Cormier's eyes. Cormier recently filmed a video, during which he vehemently disagreed with Chael Sonnen's decision to characterize Makhachev as cowardly for opting to face newly minted UFC welterweight kingpin Jack Della Maddalena.

Sonnen's logic is that Makhachev is moving up to welterweight in pursuit of a seemingly more favorable matchup, to avoid a tougher test in Ilia Topuria, who moved up from featherweight to lightweight to chase him. However, 'DC' disputes this and he said:

"They've defended the belt multiple times. They fought people on short-notice, they fought people come up a weight class, they have done just about everything they can to show that they're willing to lay it on the line... This is the first time Islam has honestly put his wishes above what everybody else wants."

Cormier also brought up the Dagestani wrestler's willingness to face Renato Moicano at UFC 311 on just one day's notice after Arman Tsarukyan withdrew from the lightweight title fight due to injury. He added:

"Because when everybody else wanted him to fight Volk, he did it. When everybody was looking for him to fight Arman, and Arman couldn't, 'Fight this guy, who's No.5, [Renato] Moicano.' Dangerous, no training camp, he did it on a day's notice. He's always done it. So to say that it wasn't a great move in that regard, I don't agree with that at all."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments about Islam Makhachev below (6:56):

Makhachev will now vacate his lightweight title, which Topuria and Charles Oliveira will compete for at UFC 317.

Islam Makhachev responds to Chael Sonnen

While Islam Makhachev isn't a trash-talker, he has never been one to shy away from defending himself and/or lightly poking others. He recently took to X to pen a response to Chael Sonnen's criticisms. Taking a sly dig at Sonnen, Makhachev wrote:

"Chasing hype and money is not the same as chasing greatness in sport. But average athlete, who built his way to the top with cheap trash talk, won't understand that. So please seat and watch how others doing it, uncle Chael."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

