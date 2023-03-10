"What the hell's going on?" - Mark Lawrenson predicts winner of Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest 

Former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson has backed Tottenham Hotspur to respond to their Champions League exit with a win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s side were held to a goalless draw at home in the second leg of their Champions League Round-of-16 clash with AC Milan on Wednesday night (8 March). The stalemate allowed Milan to progress to the quarter-finals, courtesy of their 1-0 win at the San Siro in the first leg. After the match, Conte cast doubt on his future, saying he was unsure whether or not he would even last until the end of the season.

While Tottenham’s European hopes have gone up in flames, they are still in the running for a top-four finish in the Premier League. Lawrenson has backed Spurs to bounce back from their Champions League exit and clinch a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday (11 March).

In his column for PaddyPower, Lawrenson wrote:

“Spurs were awful against AC Milan but they’ll beat Nottingham Forest. You know they will because it’s the Tottenham way. I can’t see Forest causing them too many problems.

“But you look at Spurs and you think, ‘What the hell’s going on?’ On paper, they’ve got a good side but Antonio Conte won’t be there next season and the players know that. Tottenham 2-0 Nottingham Forest.”

The Lilywhites, who sit in fourth place in the Premier League standings, have faced Nottingham five times in their history, winning thrice and losing once.

Tottenham Hotspur ace Richarlison slams Antonio Conte’s team selection, calls it a “s***” season

Spurs striker Richarlison went on an unimaginable rant following his team’s Champions League exit on Wednesday.

The Brazilian forward criticized Antonio Conte for keeping him on the bench, insisting that he deserved to start after his impressive display against Chelsea.

Speaking after the game, Richarlison said:

"I'm a professional, I work every day and I want to play. I'm missing minutes, missing time. Apologies for the word but this season is s*** because I don't have minutes, I suffered a bit from injury, too.

“I was on a good run, with two wins against West Ham and Chelsea, and suddenly he [Conte] put me on the bench. Against Wolves, he put me in five minutes. I asked why and they didn't tell me anything.”

Richarlison concluded by saying:

“I came from two good games, mainly against Chelsea, where I played the full 90 minutes, and we won the game. I guess I should have played [from the start against Milan].”

Richarlison, who has only scored twice in 25 games since joining from Everton in a £60 million move last summer, came on against Milan in the 70th minute. He completed only five passes and failed to register even a single shot against the Rossonerri.

