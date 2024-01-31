“What the hell is this?” “Good lord” - Chelsea fans fume as in-form attacker starts as a false 9 against Liverpool 

Chelsea fans are outraged with Mauricio Pochettino's decision to start Cole Palmer as a false nine against Liverpool tonight (January 31).

Palmer has been in excellent form this season since joining the west Londoners from Manchester City for £42.5 million. The English attacker has bagged 11 goals and seven assists in 24 games across competitions.

The 21-year-old has flourished in his preferred right-wing position while also impressing in attacking midfield. He has played as the focal point of Pochettino's attack but to a lesser extent.

Palmer started as a false nine in Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa in the fourth round of the FA Cup (January 26). He wasted two golden opportunities on the night that raised concerns regarding him playing in said role.

It's a tall order for the Englishman against a dominant Liverpool defense. The Reds have shipped just 18 goals in the league, the best record of any team in the English top flight. Palmer will look to give the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate issues at Anfield tonight.

Chelsea head into tonight's game as heavy underdogs amid a topsy-turvy season under Pochettino. His side sit 10th in the league, 12 points off the top four after 21 games.

Pochettino has started Djordje Petrovic in goal, with Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, and Ben Chilwell in defense.

Meanwhile, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, and Conor Gallagher start in midfield. Palmer is up top in attack alongside Noni Madueke and Raheem Sterling.

Fans have questioned Pochettino's decision to start Palmer in the false nine role. One fan was dismayed:

"Palmer false 9 good lord."

Another fan slammed the Argentine coach's tactic:

"What the hell is this?"

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the bold move made by Pochettino:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino compared Cole Palmer to Angel Di Maria

Cole Palmer has shone at Chelsea.

Palmer has perhaps been the Blues' best signing thus far under Todd Boehly's co-ownership. He's hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge and displayed confidence.

This season, the young forward's left foot has caused havoc in the Premier League. He's often been seen cutting inside before unleashing a fierce left-footed strike such as his opener in a 3-2 win against Luton Town in December.

Pochettino lavished praise on Palmer amid his stunning form thus far with the west Londoners. He claimed that the former City youngster had the potential to follow in 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Angel Di Maria's footsteps (via Squawka):

"Angel is a world champion, he was in Paris [Saint-Germain] with us, and is an amazing player. He [Palmer] has the capacity and the potential to be close to him, with time. He’s still far away, but this type of player that can link, can be a playmaker, have the capacity to score, assist, it’s this type of player like Angel."

City's decision to part with Palmer took many by surprise as he looked to be the latest superstar to emerge from their renowned academy. Comparisons to Di Maria are high praise but he's quickly become one of Chelsea's protagonists.