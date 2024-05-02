"What the hell is this", "Worst lineup in history" - Fans react as Chelsea name XI to face Tottenham in PL clash

Chelsea fans on X are fuming after Mauricio Pochettino named his starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge (Thursday, May 2).

Djordje Petrovic starts in goal for the Blues. Alfie Gilchrist, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, and Marc Cucurella make up the back four. The midfield consists of Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher, and Cole Palmer. Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Nicolas Jackson start up front to complete the starting XI.

The Blues haven't been in the best form in recent weeks, winning just two of their last five league games, including a 5-0 loss to Arsenal. They are currently ninth in the standings with 48 points from 33 games. They are five points behind seventh-placed Newcastle United with a game in hand and a chance to qualify for Europe next season.

One fan reacted:

"WHAT THE HELL IS THIS"

Another fan wrote:

"Worst lineup in history"

Other fan reactions:

"Best we can muster up at the moment", one fan admitted

"They are losing tonight no doubt", one fan stated

"Lord, take control", one fan pleaded

"Whatever you do, just win", another fan chimed in

What happened the last time Chelsea faced Tottenham in the Premier League?

Chelsea face Tottenham at Stamford Bridge tonight and will be hoping to extend their recent domination against them. The Blues have lost just one of their last 33 home league games. So let's take a look at what happened in the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this season.

Both sides played out an entertaining contest on November 7, 2023, in which Chelsea secured a 4-1 win. Dejan Kulusevski gave Spurs the lead in the sixth minute but Cristian Romero was sent off in the 33rd minute. Cole Palmer leveled the scores with a penalty two minutes later.

Destiny Udogie was also sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the 55th minute. The Blues' two-men advantage paid off as Nicolas Jackson scored a late hat-trick to seal an important win for Chelsea.