“What an honour to have you here, idol, at this special moment in my life!!” - Manchester United loanee Antony hosts Brazil legend at Real Betis

Manchester United loanee Antony sent a message of appreciation to Brazilian legend Romario via X (formerly Twitter) after they met up at the former’s current club, Real Betis. Antony posed alongside Romario while they both held up Real Betis jerseys with their names on the back.

Ad

Antony left the Red Devils for Betis on loan in the January transfer window. Since joining the Spanish side, Anthony has taken his game to a whole new level. He has made 13 goal contributions in 21 appearances for the club while also playing a key role in their progression to the UEFA Conference League final.

Antony recently met his compatriot Romario at Real Betis' Estadio Benito Villamarin. The Manchester United loanee presented the 1994 World Cup winner with a personalized Real Betis jersey.

Ad

Trending

After they met up, Antony shared the picture of himself and the Brazilian legend on his Twitter account, with the caption:

“What an honor to have you here, idol, at such a special moment in my life!! Thank you for the meeting, affection, and words!! Legend!! @RomarioOnze’’

Expand Tweet

Ad

Antony’s time at Manchester United hasn’t gone according to plan. Since joining the Premier League side, he has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 96 appearances across competitions.

Manchester United set asking price for Antony – Reports

Real Betis have reportedly learned Manchester United’s asking price for Antony ahead of the summer transfer window. United acquired the services of the Brazilian winger for a reported fee of €95 million in the summer of 2022. However, persistent struggles to find his groove at the Manchester-based club saw him move to Andalusia on a temporary basis.

Ad

Given Antony's performances at Real Betis, the La Liga side are reportedly desperate to sign the 25-year-old permanently or extend his loan term.

According to Football Insider, Antony is expected to leave Old Trafford permanently in the summer, and Manchester United have set an asking price of £20-30 million for him.

Since the loan departure of Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa and Antony to Betis in January, the Red Devils have looked depleted in terms of depth and quality on the flanks.

The report added that Atletico Madrid are weighing up a summer move for the Brazilian winger as well. Antony’s contract with United will expire in 2027, and his current market value is €20 million, as per Transfermarkt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More