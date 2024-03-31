"What a horrible watch", "Congratulations to Liverpool" - Fans react as Arsenal and Manchester City play out goalless draw

Fans vented their frustration on social media after Arsenal and Manchester City played out a goalless draw in a crucial fixture in the Premier League on Sunday, March 31.

The match saw only three shots on target in the entire 90 minutes (one for the Cityzens, and two for the Gunners). But it had an incredulous total of 29 fouls in a hard-fought, cagey affair.

Both sides' forwards missed the only good chances that were created in the game. Leandro Trossard got away from the City defenders but hit it straight at Stefan Ortega. On the other hand, Erling Haaland failed to score from six yards after a pass was headed onto him from a corner.

Expand Tweet

Fans took to X to express their disappointment, criticizing the two sides for playing uninspired football. One fan wrote:

"What a horrible watch."

With both teams managing to come away with only one point, Liverpool gained the advantage in the Premier League title race. They are in outright first place with 67 points (Arsenal on 65, City on 64), having beaten Brighton & Hove Albion earlier on the day. This outcome made a fan write:

"Congratulations Liverpool."

Here are a selection of fan reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Neither of the top three clubs play each other again for the remainder of the Premier League season, and each team's fate is in their own hands.

Arsenal and Manchester City return to action in just five days, facing 18th-placed Luton Town and fourth-placed Aston Villa respectively, both at home on March 3. Meanwhile, Liverpool take on bottom-placed Sheffield United at home the following day, as all three clubs look to remain consistent in their push for the title.

"Absolutely outstanding" - Gary Neville impressed by £27 million-rated Arsenal man against Manchester City

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville was impressed by star Arsenal defender William Saliba's performance against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Frenchman moved to Arsenal from boyhood club AS Saint-Etienne for £27 million in 2019. He spent time on loan at Nice and Marseille, before establishing himself as the cornerstone of the Gunners' defense.

Despite struggling with a few injuries, he has made 38 appearances this season. He has been crucial in the Gunners' push towards the Premier League title and a potential Champions League run.

He was named Player of the Match for his incredible defensive performance against Manchester City. He kept City's star striker Erling Haaland in check throughout the game.

Neville believed that the centre-back truly deserved the award, saying:

“Saliba has been absolutely outstanding, a giant on the pitch. A special mention to Gabriel as well, who wasn’t far behind in his performance. But this has answered the question of how much Saliba was missed last season."

Saliba made five clearances, three tackles and one interception and won 8/10 duels against City.