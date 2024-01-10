“What have I just watched?” - Ex-Chelsea star sets off on furious rant after 1-0 Middlesbrough defeat

Former Chelsea star Jason Cundy slammed the Blues for their dismal performance against Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg.

The west Londoners locked horns with the Championship side at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday, January 9. Chelsea had an xG of 2.17 but were unable to find the back of the net as Hayden Hackney secured a 1-0 victory for Middlesbrough.

Cundy was absolutely infuriated with his former club's display, insisting this is the case week in and week out. The pundit said on talkSPORT:

"I am absolutely fuming with that, genuinely fuming. How many times have I said this to you? I've read this book, I know this game, I've watched it dozens of times this season... we couldn't break down a sandcastle. We would be there until this time tomorrow, honestly it's infuriating.

"[Nottingham] Forest at home, Brentford at home, parts of [Aston] Villa, West Ham away, now you can add to that list, Middlesbrough away. And I tell you what, if Middlesbrough play like that and defend like that, they're going to Wembley. Honestly I'm fuming, I'm absolutely fuming."

He added:

"I don't see any different approach to that than I did against Forest, against Brentford, it's the same story. Credit to Middlesbrough, credit to [Michael] Carrick, they get their tactics right... but their goalkeeper by the way, he's a nervous wreck! No cutting edge, no final through ball, honestly the final third... I'm absolutely fuming."

Cundy rued the west London side's multiple missed chances in the game, saying:

"What have I just watched, what have I just seen? It's the same story and by the way, our best chances came from Middlesbrough.

"Defensively they were brilliant, but how many chances did they give us in the first-half? Palmer could have had a hat-trick, but two of them could have come from them, the only one that we carved open was [Moises] Caicedo on the edge of the box."

Chelsea had 18 attempts against Middlesbrough with five on target. Cole Palmer was guilty of missing multiple good chances.

The Blues will next face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday (January 13) before their second leg against Middlesbrough, both at home on January 23.

Mauricio Pochettino opens up about Thiago Silva confronting Chelsea fans after Middlesbrough defeat

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has offered a coy response to Thiago Silva's post-match interaction with the fans.

After a disappointing defeat against Middlesbrough, the Brazilian defender approached the stands and initially seemed to be arguing with supporters before apologizing to them.

When asked about the incident, Pochettino told Sky Sports after the game (via GOAL):

"I didn’t see. I cannot say anything about that. We understand why our fans would be disappointed by that, but there’s still 90 minutes to play."

Silva has been an integral player for Pochettino, spearheading the defensive line for Chelsea this season. The Brazil international has registered 19 Premier League appearances, coming off the bench in only one.