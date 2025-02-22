"What have I just witnessed…" - Rio Ferdinand hits out at Manchester United star after draw against Everton

Manchester United’s defensive frailties were once again highlighted at Goodison Park on Saturday, with club icon Rio Ferdinand directing sharp criticism at Harry Maguire for his role in Everton’s goals. The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in their Premier League fixture.

Despite late heroics from Manuel Ugarte, who netted his first goal for the club, and a crucial strike from captain Bruno Fernandes, the Red Devils failed to impress as they battled to rescue a point.

Right from the opening whistle, United looked second-best, unable to cope with the relentless attacking pressure from Everton’s front line. The trio of Beto, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Jesper Lindstrom caused havoc on United’s backline, repeatedly exposing their vulnerabilities.

Their defensive frailties allowed the home side to take control early on. Two goals in the first 33 minutes left Ruben Amorim’s men with an uphill battle.

Maguire, in particular, endured a nightmare outing. His slow reactions and lack of awareness contributed to Everton’s second goal, scored by Doucoure.

Beto’s searing pace left the English defender scrambling, and when it came to the crucial aerial challenge that led to the goal, he was second best yet again. His lack of urgency was evident, prompting Ferdinand to express his disbelief at half-time.

Ferdinand said (via Givemesport):

"You cannot stand there, you have got to run back towards your own goal. I couldn’t understand that at all. I know that pace isn’t a part of his game. Then he gets a second opportunity to deal with it and doesn’t deal with it. But you’ve got to run back."

Ferdinand’s frustration was echoed by fellow pundit Duncan Ferguson, who pointed out the difference in intensity between the two teams.

"Look at Doucoure. Doucoure’s up before Maguire. Maguire’s just waiting for it. An experienced centre-back like that, Manchester United have been so poor, so passive in all actions in the game."

The criticism didn’t stop there. Ferdinand took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to further express his disappointment, simply stating:

"What have I just witnessed."

Harry Maguire's contract with Manchester United expires in 2026

Maguire, once the most expensive centre-back in football history, has made 26 appearances across all competitions this season for the Red Devils.

After being on the periphery under Erik ten Hag, the 31-year-old has found more game time under the Portuguese boss but continues to be scrutinized for his performances.

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2026 and his £190,000-a-week wages making him one of the club’s highest earners, questions remain over his long-term future at Manchester United.

As Amorim looks to reshape his squad, Maguire’s role in the team will likely come under even greater scrutiny, particularly if his performances fail to meet expectations.

For now, Manchester United will have to regroup quickly as they continue their push for consistency, but with performances like the one at Goodison Park, the road ahead looks anything but smooth.

