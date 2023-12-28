"What I would like later is the MLS" – Antoine Griezmann signals desire to tread same path as ex-Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has insisted that he is keen to follow Lionel Messi's footsteps and move to the Major League Soccer.

Griezmann, who rejoined Atletico on a permanent deal worth up to €25 million from Barcelona back in July, has always spoken about moving to the United States. In a latest chat with AS, he has now revealed his desire to finish his European career at Atletico Madrid (h/t GOAL):

"I know that the club is in favor of being able to make an effort and we will talk about it. Beyond Europe, what I would like later is the MLS, I have always recognized that. But Atletico will be almost one hundred percent my last club in Europe. It's where I want to be, where I see myself happiest and here I am at home."

Sharing his thoughts on his failed Barcelona stint, the 32-year-old said:

"When you leave, you realize it more. You are happy, but you don't realise it and you live your day to day life. When you leave and go through a bad stage, you realize what it was and you try to return to that affection, that level and now I wake up every morning and enjoy everything and my family are also happy here."

Griezmann, who lifted the Copa del Rey trophy in 2021 with Messi at Barcelona, is currently in stellar form for Atletico Madrid. He has netted 16 goals and laid out two assists in 24 overall matches this campaign.

Luis Suarez makes Lionel Messi claim after sealing free switch to MLS club Inter Miami

Earlier last week, ex-Barcelona striker Luis Suarez sealed a Bosman move to Inter Miami after seeing out his one-year contract at Gremio.

Asked about linking up with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets, the 36-year-old replied (h/t GOAL):

"They are not just friends; they are players who prove in games [why] they are very well known on a global level. The best player in the world is there and that generates great expectation."

Suarez, who lifted 13 trophies with Messi at the Blaugrana, continued:

"After being with them for many years, having achieved many things together, it makes us know each other well. We don't need much time to understand each other on the pitch. I'm coming from the same mentality that they had, of wanting to help, and have the same hope and desire as all Inter Miami fans to win another title."

Suarez, who contributed 26 goals and 17 assists in 53 matches for Gremio, played alongside Messi in 258 games for Barcelona. The pair had 99 goal participations in more than 20,000 minutes of action.