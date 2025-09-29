“What I’m seeing at that club is not Manchester United” - Wayne Rooney demands strong change as he delivers verdict on Ruben Amorim

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed that he has no faith in manager Ruben Amorim. He believes it is time for a change at Old Trafford, urging the owners to send a clear message about the club's direction.
Speaking on his BBC show, Rooney said that nothing seems to be right at Manchester United, from the owners to the players. He claimed that there is nothing positive to say about the situation and said:
"I am not seeing anything which is giving me any confidence, there needs to be big changes in my opinion. Manager, players, whatever that is. Whatever it takes to get Manchester Untied back. There needs to be a clear message from the owners. Whether that is the Glazers, [minority owner] Sir Jim Ratcliffe, there has to be a message of where this club is going. At the minute we are all sitting there waiting for it to crumble."
Rooney added that people are losing jobs at the club and hopes that it does not affect the players, especially the academy, where his kids are training. He said:
"The culture of that football club has gone. I see it on a daily basis. I see staff losing jobs, people walking out of jobs. I've got two kids [in the academy] at that football club and I really hope this doesn't affect what they're doing. What I'm seeing at that football club is not Manchester United."
Talking about Amorim, Rooney said that he is confident the Portuguese manager will do well in the future, but does not see him turning things around at Manchester United. He added:
"I have tried my hand in management and it didn't work out too well, I get it. Ruben Amorim is my age, he is still a young manager and I'm sure he still has a massive future, but what's going on at Man Utd, this is not Man Utd. I honestly hope he can turn it round and he does. But if you're saying to me, 'do you believe he will?', then, after everything I've seen, honestly, I've got no faith in it."
Rooney won five Premier League titles as a player at Manchester United during his 13-year stay at the club. He went on to manage DC United, Derby County, and Birmingham after his playing career, but was not able to impress.
Ruben Amorim under pressure at Manchester United
Manchester United appointed Ruben Amorim in November 2024, and the manager is yet to win back-to-back Premier League matches. They finished 15th in the league last season, while losing the Europa League final to Tottenham. They are currently 14th in the table after six matches, having lost half of their games.
Reports in talkSPORT suggested that Gareth Southgate is among the managers being considered by the Red Devils as they look for a change. Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola are the other names on their 3-man list.