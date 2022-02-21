"What I really miss is playing in the town" - PSG star Neymar reveals future plans 

PSG winger Neymar has revealed his plans for the future, admitting he misses playing "in the town" for Santos.

Neymar, 30, has been with PSG since his record-breaking €222million transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2017. He may have struggled with injuries since his transfer, but has rarely disappointed his fans when fit.

Neymar was the driving force behind PSG’s first Champions League final appearance in the 2019-20 season and is expected to reprise the role this term.

Caroline Dove @CarolineDove5 For 5 years, Neymar received 1040 fouls.

Think about it for a minute. On average, a player receives 1-2 fouls per game, which is ≈300 in 5 yrs. Neymar took more than a THOUSAND.

And he has the courage to step on the field again and again. That's the strength rarely seen in life. For 5 years, Neymar received 1040 fouls.Think about it for a minute. On average, a player receives 1-2 fouls per game, which is ≈300 in 5 yrs. Neymar took more than a THOUSAND.And he has the courage to step on the field again and again. That's the strength rarely seen in life. https://t.co/oHai3VJB5b

The Brazilian, who took part in the first leg of PSG’s Champions League last-16 triumph over Real Madrid, has three years left on his contract. However, when asked about his future plans, the Brazil skipper did not shy away from a bold answer.

Instead of taking the obvious route and declaring he’d love to retire at his current club, he admitted he wanted to play in the MLS. Neymar also stated that he missed playing for Santos and would love to play for them again before retirement.

Speaking on the Phenomena podcast (via AS), the former Barcelona man said:

"I really want to play for Santos again. What I really miss is playing in the town, my God, that wonderful stadium. I also really want to play in the United States, at least one season. It's a short championship. You have three or four months of vacation.”

The Paris Saint-Germain no. 10 has featured in 16 games for his club this season, registering four goals and four assists.

PSG’s Neymar would be an asset to the USA’s Major League Soccer (MLS)

Before the winger eventually tries to move back to Brazil, a stint in the US could be perfect for Neymar. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar is not only a great footballer, but he is also a magician when it comes to endorsements.

His Netflix documentary “The Perfect Chaos” has been received nicely, and there’s room for future projects as well.

Sport⚽ @Sport632369991 Neymar jr skills against Man City Neymar jr skills against Man City https://t.co/9EcdaQMiM3

The Brazilian superstar is also the third-most-followed footballer on Instagram with 170 million followers, which could also be a money-minting factor for MLS clubs. In a footballing league that strikes the perfect balance between fame and football, the 30-year-old has all the makings of being its biggest superstar.

Edited by Diptanil Roy